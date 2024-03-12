Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for a £51.2m-valued "world-class" player, according to an update from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Liverpool transfer news

A huge summer of change will happen at Anfield, as the Reds begin a new era without Jurgen Klopp, with the German departing after spending nine seasons at the club. The search is still on to find his successor, while there are also reportedly talks taking place with former sporting director Michael Edwards over a return to Liverpool in a new role.

The idea of Edwards coming back from a second stint is a mouthwatering prospect, considering the impact he had with transfers previously, bringing in the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk, playing a major part in a glorious period of success under Klopp.

Liverpool have continued to be linked with possible new signings of late, with Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi believed to have made contact with the Reds over a summer switch. The Eagles will likely demand big money for the England international, but are unlikely to stand in his way if the right offer comes along.

Another potential target is believed to be Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is seen as a replacement for Luis Diaz on the left wing, should the Colombian move to Barcelona at the end of the season, as has been mooted.

The Reds could also be the mystery bidders in the race to sign Inter Milan and Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, according to another update, highlighting the calibre of players who could move to Anfield in the summer.

Liverpool want to sign "world-class" defender

According to Sky Sports' Plettenberg on X, Liverpool are keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Willian Pacho this summer, with his current club demanding €60m (£51.2m) for his services:

Pacho has been linked with Liverpool in the past, suggesting they are long-time admirers, and he appears to tick plenty of boxes when it comes to what they could be looking for this summer. He has started 24 Bundesliga games for Frankfurt this season, outlining his status as a key starter, averaging 4.6 clearances and 2.1 tackles per game in that time.

The 22-year-old has also been described as "absolutely world-class" in a defensive sense by current manager Dino Toppmoller, and he could be looked at as the ideal replacement for Joel Matip, who may well depart on a free transfer in the summer window.

Pacho could provide strong competition for places alongside Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah, possibly even having the potential to be the former's long-term successor, making this one to watch.