Liverpool are believed to be keeping tabs on a key backroom appointment after Jorg Schmadtke's exit, with the individual in question knowing Xabi Alonso well.

Jorg Schmadtke leaving Liverpool

The news of Klopp's imminent departure has left everyone of a Reds persuasion stunned, considering he is one of the most influential and popular figures in the history of the club. It is going to be all change at Liverpool at the end of the season, with the German not the only person leaving. His entire backroom team also moving on, too, including highly-rated assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

Sporting director Schmadtke is another individual whose time at Anfield is also reaching its conclusion - in fact, he will leave at the end of this month, having only signed a short-term deal on Merseyside last summer. This means the search is on to find a replacement for the 59-year-old, and it looks as though Liverpool have already identified a strong option to come in.

Liverpool identify new sporting director

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Liverpool's leading candidate is West Ham technical director Tim Steidten. He knows Alonso well from his time at Bayer Leverkusen, where he had a key role in building the Spaniard's title chasing side as they worked together for six months before his move to London.

"The German, 44, is highly regarded in recruitment circles after his impressive work at Bayer Leverkusen, helping the club sign the likes of Florian Wirtz, Edmond Tapsoba and Jeremie Frimpong," the report states, revealing he is in pole position to take over at Anfield.

Steidten could be just what Liverpool are looking for, and the fact that he and Alonso are already familiar with each other could suggest that the Spaniard is being lined up to be Klopp's replacement as manager.

10 great Michael Edwards signings at Liverpool Date Mohamed Salah 2017-present Virgil van Dijk 2018-present Alisson 2018-present Andy Robertson 2017-present Fabinho 2018-2023 Diogo Jota 2020-present Ibrahima Konate 2021-present Luis Diaz 2022-present Thiago 2020-present Harvey Elliott 2019-present

Should that be the case, there would certainly be lots of sense in the two decisions, giving the Reds the best possible chance of making a seamless transition at managerial; and sporting director level.

Having a great relationship between the two roles is such a huge part of the modern game, as Klopp and Michael Edwards showed during their hugely successful period together at Liverpool, during which time they masterminded the signings of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, among others, turning elite players into truly world-class footballers.

It remains to be seen if Alonso and Steidten are the people to fill the approaching vacancies, but there is plenty of sense behind it, which bodes well for life after Klopp.