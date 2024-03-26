Liverpool are "particularly" interested in signing a "world-class" player in the summer transfer window, even tabling an offer for him, according to a new update.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have been linked with numerous potential signings of late, as they look to add fresh faces to an already strong squad for the incoming manager this summer.

Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is reportedly wanted by Liverpool, with the Dutchman publicly admitting he wants to seal a move away from the Serie A side at the end of the season. Xabi Alonso is believed to be an admirer of his, meaning he could target him if the Spaniard replaces Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

A centre-back is also on the cards for the Merseysiders, especially with Joel Matip expected to move on once his contract expires in the summer, and Juve defender Gleison Bremer has reportedly been offered to them, as well as other Premier League clubs.

Perhaps the most exciting recent rumour has been the one linking Real Madrid star Rodrygo with a move to Liverpool in the summer window, as the Reds look to make an audacious swoop for arguably one of Europe's best young attacking players. The La Liga side are not entertaining the idea of allowing him to leave at the moment, but it seems FSG and Edwards are keen to add to the attacking ranks.

Liverpool have tabled offer for "world-class" ace

According to journalist Fabio Santini [via Paisley Gates], Liverpool have tabled an offer for Federico Chiesa, showing genuine interest in signing the Juventus attacker this summer:

"What does Juventus do? They might sell Chiesa and not Vlahovic as is being rumoured. There are offers on Chiesa from the Premier League bigwigs, particularly Liverpool. "By selling Chiesa they bring home around €40-45m, with that amount Juventus can go and knock on Retegui’s door, who should not be seen here as a duplicate of Vlahovic, but if anything as his sidekick. Here too, Juventus will have to do, as they say in Milan, the servant’s accounts."

Chiesa is no stranger to interest from Liverpool, with the Reds seen as contenders to sign him for some time now, and it is easy to see why they are admirers.

The 26-year-old played a big role in Italy winning Euro 2020, scoring twice in the competition, and he has also accumulated a total of 86 goal contributions (45 goals and 41 assists) in 226 appearances in Serie A, which has been achieved through impressive spells at both Fiorentina and Juve. Meanwhile, Alessandro Pierini is so impressed that he has called him "world-class" in the past.

"He’s world-class. He has all the ability and desire of a great player. If he improves then he’ll be even better than his father [Enrico]. I have loads of respect for Enrico and all he has done to help Federico come on as a player until now."

Admittedly, Liverpool look extremely well-stocked in attack currently, with other positions more important to strengthen in, but Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are the only genuine wide players - Ben Doak is a long-term prospect - so Chiesa could provide great competition on either flank.