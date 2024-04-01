As Liverpool begin their preparations for the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield, those behind the scenes have reportedly joined the race to sign a player their potential next Premier League manager knows all about.

Liverpool transfer news

By this point, many believed that Liverpool would be on course to welcome Xabi Alonso, with much of Michael Edwards' plan based around the Spaniard. That has not proved to be the case, however, with Alonso recently announcing his decision to stay put at Leverkusen for at least another season.

Now, it seems as though Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim is set to be one of the leading candidates after impressing in Portugal. His side are currently chasing a domestic double in what would be a fitting end to his time in Lisbon. At just 39 years of age, it's no surprise to see the manager linked with names such as Liverpool, who may well be hoping to replicate the long-term success that Klopp has enjoyed at Anfield.

What's more, reports are now suggesting that the Reds and FSG could sign a player that Amorim is familiar with. According to O Jogo via Sport Witness, Liverpool have joined the race to sign Joao Neves from Benfica - Sporting's title rivals in Portugal - and could be among those to trigger his whopping €120m (£100m) release clause this summer. The Reds, however, are reportedly joined by both Manchester United and Chelsea in a busy race for the 19-year-old's signature.

The defensive midfielder may come with a hefty price tag, but he has shown that he is more than worth the investment, even if Benfica up that release clause to €150m (£128m), as is reportedly being considered. With three of the biggest Premier League sides chasing Neves' signature, Liverpool could soon be hoping to win the race.

"Warrior" Neves can be Endo's long-term replacement

As much as a nice surprise that Wataru Endo has been this season, quickly cementing himself as the bargain of the summer transfer window at the base of Liverpool's midfield, he is already 31 years of age. It won't be too long before the Reds are left without a defensive midfielder once again if they're not careful and perhaps if they lose the race for Neves.

The teenager has already earned plenty of plaudits from around Europe, with Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig posting on X last year after Neves' performance against Amorim's Sporting side:

There's no doubt that with more experience, Neves could only get better from here and with such a hefty release clause, Liverpool may have no choice but to splash the cash in search of quality. Whilst a bargain signing similar to Endo would be ideal, Neves is an option who could play a part at Anfield for the next decade or so.