Liverpool are interested in signing a "great player" who has been compared to Xabi Alonso, with the Reds willing to pay £51m to snap him up this summer.

Xabi Alonso to Liverpool latest

The new surrounding Jurgen Klopp's shock imminent exit as Reds boss has dominated the headlines at Anfield of late, with few expecting to see the legendary German depart so soon.

Replacing the 56-year-old is going to be one of the hardest jobs Liverpool have ever had to face as a club, and whoever comes in will have an extremely difficult job on their hands, not only when it comes to results, but also in terms of connecting with the club and the city.

Alonso has emerged as the undisputed favourite to be the Reds' next manager, with the Spaniard continuing to do a stunning job at Bayer Leverkusen this summer. Contact ha been made over a potential move to Anfield, and Alonso has guided his team to the top of the Bundesliga table by two points, ahead of a huge clash at home to title rivals Bayern Munich on Saturday evening.

The 42-year-old's Liverpool past is seemingly an added reason for bringing him in as Klopp's successor, so it could be a surprise if someone else came in instead, as things stand.

Liverpool want Martin Zubimendi

According to an intriguing new report from Anfield Watch, Liverpool are interested in paying £51m to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer, rivalling Arsenal for his signature.

"Exclusive - Liverpool are ready to challenge title rivals Arsenal for the signature of Martin Zubimendi. Anfield Watch understands that the Reds would be prepared to fork out the €60m (£51m) release clause to sign the Real Sociedad midfielder.

"Liverpool are planning to go all out and fight the Gunners for the signature of the Spain international, who has been in fine form in La Liga. Mikel Arteta's side are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and are also thought to be plotting an offer in the summer."

Zubimendi is a high-level footballer who has shone for Sociedad for some time now, making 176 appearances for the La Liga side and shining with his class in the middle of the park.

In fact, the report mentions he has been compared to both Alonso and Sergio Busquets in the past, which says so much about his ability, considering they are two of the outstanding midfielders of their generation. Meanwhile, Barcelona manager and legend Xavi has described him as "great player".

Martin Zubimendi's La Liga stats this season Total Appearances 22 Starts 20 Goals 4 Assists 1 Tackles per game 1.7 Clearances per game 1.7 Pass completion rate 85.9%

At 25, Zubimendi could feel that he has reached a point in his career where a fresh challenge is needed, testing himself at one of the biggest clubs in Europe in the process.

Related Liverpool's "exceptional" teen may be a bigger talent than Bradley This exciting talent could be the perfect heir to Dominik Szoboszlai's creative role at Anfield.

Arsenal also represent a strong option, so Liverpool may have a battle on their hands, but Alonso's influence could be massive in getting the Sociedad man in, should he be the man to replace Klopp.