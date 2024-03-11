Highlights Liverpool in talks with exciting Premier League defender Guehi for summer move to Anfield - a robust option for a strengthened defense.

Guehi's consistent performance in the league and potential for England in Euro 2024 makes him a high-value prospect, despite hefty price tag.

While other foreign defenders may offer more value, Guehi's Premier League experience gives him a unique advantage for Liverpool's plans.

Liverpool have made contact with an "amazing" Premier League player over a move to Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Liverpool eyeing new centre-back

The Reds' focus last summer had to be on rebuilding the midfield, following a horribly below-par 2022/23 campaign that saw Fabinho and Jordan Henderson struggling in the middle of the park, whereas Naby Keita and Thiago continued to be dogged by injury problems.

Jurgen Klopp oversaw a fantastic transformation of the midfield, signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, and it has allowed Liverpool to return to being a huge force in the Premier League again, as they still search for a legendary quadruple this season.

This summer, it could be the defence that the Reds focus on, albeit without Klopp around, with too much onus on Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate to stay fit currently. Jarell Quansah is still a young player learning his trade, while Joel Matip could leave when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Various defenders have been linked with joining Liverpool, including Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio and Bayer Leverkusen ace Piero Hincapie, both of whom possess the added luxury of being able to do a job at left-back. Meanwhile, highly-rated teenage Lille defender Leny Yoro was linked with the Merseysiders in the January window, and could yet emerge as a target again in the near future.

According to a new update from TEAMtalk, Liverpool have contacted Marc Guehi's representatives over a move to the club this summer, with the Crystal Palace centre-back potentially moving on to pastures new.

The report states that "another defensive partner for Van Dijk and Konate is the top priority for the club", and they have "now taken the first concrete step towards" signing the England international at the end of the season.

Guehi could represent a brilliant option for Liverpool this summer, ticking so many boxes for the Reds, even though Palace will understandably demand huge money for his signature, possibly £50m as the report states.

Still only 23 years of age, the Englishman has proven himself in the Premier League over a consistent period of time now, and perhaps more importantly than anything, he is robust in terms of not getting injured often, missing just nine games across four years.

Marc Guehi's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 22 Starts 22 Clearances per game 3.9 Aerial duel wins per game 1.3 Tackles per game 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.8 Pass completion rate 86.9%

It could be argued that Guehi deserves to start for England alongside John Stones at Euro 2024 this summer, and he has been hailed by Harry Maguire, who said:

"Marc has done amazing. I think he left Chelsea at an amazing time when he had to play football. When you watch him play he doesn't look like a young boy playing football.

"He's a captain of Crystal Palace. He’s going to have a long career in the game. He has all the attributes you need to be a centre-back. The friendly in the first half at Scotland unfortunately he had to come off. He's such a young boy playing with so much maturity."

That being said, the English premium that can happen when signing homegrown players could mean that Inacio and Hincapie represent greater value for money, but the Palace ace has the advantage of knowing the Premier League inside out.