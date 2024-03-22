Liverpool are believed to have made contact with a "special" Real Madrid Champions League winner over a move to Anfield during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool eyeing signings after Klopp

Jurgen Klopp's reign as Reds manager is gradually nearing its conclusion, and it still seems surreal that the German won't be playing a part in whom the club bring in as new signings this summer. It is imperative that Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes and everyone associated with transfers nails the club's business, in order to ensure that Klopp's exit is as seamless as it can possibly be.

Liverpool's new men in charge have reportedly made a move to sign highly-rated young Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, but they will have to pay around £85m to get the attacking midfielder and face competition from several other 'big six' clubs.

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo is another player who has emerged as a potential target for the Reds in the coming months, having come up against Klopp's side in the Premier League at the beginning of the month, winning two tackles and three out of four ground duels, according to Sofascore.

Borussia Dortmnd ace Donyell Malen is another possible option, should Liverpool eyeing further attacking reinforcements, and he could even be viewed as a replacement for Luis Diaz, following recent reports linking the Colombian with a move away from Anfield at the end of the season.

According to a fresh claim from Sport [via Sport Witness], Liverpool have made contact with Real Madrid over a move for Rodrygo this summer. The Reds are believed to be "closely monitoring" the Brazilian, with Premier League rivals Arsenal also in the mix.

It is going to be extremely difficult to sign him, however, considering how highly he is thought of at Madrid, but there still seems to be hope from the Merseysiders that they could entice him to Anfield.

Rodrygo could be a sensational signing by Liverpool if they managed to persuade Madrid to sell him, but that could be wishful thinking, considering what a prized asset he is at the Santiago Bernabeu currently. This season, the 23-year-old has scored eight goals and registered five assists in La Liga, while manager Carlo Ancelotti has waxed lyrical over him, saying: "He is a special striker, he can play in all positions. He is fast, smart and effective one on one. The learning is over. He is a Real Madrid player for all purposes."

Rodrygo's key stats this season La Liga Champions League Appearances 29 8 Starts 24 7 Goals 8 3 Assists 5 2 Dribbles per game 1.9 1.5 Key passes per game 1.3 1.9 Pass completion rate 89.8% 94.5%

Rodrygo could even be seen as the perfect long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian icon turning 32 later this year, and long-term planning so important at Anfield.

As mentioned, a move feels unlikely, but assuming Kylian Mbappe joins Madrid this summer, competition for places will become even greater, making it harder for Rodrygo to be a definite starter. Should that happen, his head could be turned by a fresh challenge.