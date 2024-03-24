Liverpool have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign a player hailed as a "monster" this summer, in a transfer worth at least £50m.

Liverpool eyeing summer signings

The Reds may still be planning their next manager after Jurgen Klopp, making their summer transfer business tricky at the moment, but that's not to say that numerous players haven't been linked with moves to Anfield.

For example, Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is seen as a strong target for Liverpool, especially if Xabi Alonso ends up being Klopp's replacement at the end of the season. That's because the Spaniard is a big admirer of the Dutchman, which could suggest that he wants to bring him in.

Another audacious Reds target is rumoured to be Real Madrid star Rodrygo, and while the La Liga side are hesitant to sell one of their biggest assets, the likely arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain could limit his playing time.

It could even be that the Brazilian is seen as a possible long-term heir to Mohamed Salah as the leader of Liverpool's attack, although there is no reason why the current Reds superstar can't remain at the top level for several years to come.

Georgiy Sudakov, who is one of Shakhtar Donetsk's star men, has also been backed to possibly join the Merseysiders, although they may have to stump up around £85m to get the highly-rated young attacking midfielder.

Liverpool could sign £50m+ "monster"

According to HITC, Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer this summer and have been contacted via intermediaries. He would likely cost at least £50m, though due to his release clause.

The Reds are far from alone in showing an interest, however, with numerous Premier League clubs in the mix, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham. The report states that "there is a very real possibility" that Bremer "could be on the move again after just two seasons with the Bianconeri."

The 27-year-old could be an excellent signing by Liverpool in the summer window, considering Joel Matip is expected to leave when his current deal expires. Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk turns 33 years of age this summer and will eventually have to be replaced one day, while Ibrahima Konate's injury-prone nature does have the potential to become problematic.

Bremer possesses the physical attributes to shine in the Premier League, winning 2.9 aerial duels per game in the Serie A this season. That is only bettered by Van Dijk (4.3) and Konate (3.2) for the Reds, showing that he could more than hold his own in the back-line.

Whether the new manager feels that a younger option is more ideal is up for debate, however, with the Juventus man now 27, but he is an experienced figure who should stay in his prime for the foreseeable future, and he has been hailed as a "monster" by analyst Ben Mattinson.