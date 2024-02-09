Liverpool are keeping tabs on a "brilliant" Premier League player ahead of a potential summer move, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Liverpool transfer rumours

The Reds made an impressive job of rebuilding their midfield last summer, following big problems in that area of the pitch with numerous players past their best, but further reinforcements could be needed in the areas at the end of this season.

In fairness, Jurgen Klopp has built an incredible squad, and he will leave Liverpool's next manager with a plethora of great options, but the club and FSG have been linked with numerous new additions in recent months.

Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio is one individual who has been constantly backed to seal a move to Anfield, with the highly-rated Portuguese possibly seen as the heir to Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds' defence. He can also play at left-back, if needed, with his versatility and extra strength to his game.

Eintracht Frankfurt central defender Willian Pacho has also been seen as a target, with defensive additions looking most likely in the summer, considering how well-stocked Liverpool are further up the pitch. The 22-year-old is seen as a replacement for Joel Matip, who is likely to leave at the end of the current campaign.

Liverpool want Antonee Robinson

According to a new claim from Football Insider, Liverpool are keen on signing Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, with a move this summer being looked at after he wowed the Reds' data analysis team.

"Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Fulham star Antonee Robinson ahead of a potential summer move, sources have told Football Insider. The Cottagers star, 26, is a regular for Marco Silva’s side and has impressed Anfield talent-spotters with his performances this term."

The report goes on to add that "analysis from Liverpool’s data team shows Robinson is even more effective for Fulham than the defender’s basic stats suggest", with his tally of 58 interceptions in the Premier League this season 18 more than any other player, ahead of Everton's James Tarkowski in second place.

Robinson looks like an ideal option for Liverpool in the summer window, not least because he has often been so impressive against them in the past. Back in December, he was superb when faced with Mohamed Salah in the Reds' 4-3 win at Fulham, leading to Jermaine Jenas saying on Match of the Day 2:

"Robinson was brilliant throughout the game I thought, along with Alex Iwobi. When Salah was quiet it was down to a lot of what Robinson did on the ball. It’s going to be one of those games where Fulham and Marco Silva look back and think ‘how has this happened’. You can’t underestimate how well they played, even if they came out of this with a loss."

Now 26, Robinson could be approaching his prime, and the USA international may feel that this summer is the best time to move on to a bigger club and test himself under what is likely to be an exciting manager after Klopp.

With Andy Robertson turning 30 next month, a long-term replacement is going to be needed - Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez are good options, but arguably not first-choice starters for years to come - and the Fulham ace looks to have both the attacking quality and defensive nous to be a success, registering four assists and averaging 2.5 tackles per game in the league this season.