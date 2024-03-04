Liverpool are reportedly one of two clubs who could be the mystery suitor behind a huge offer which is about to arrive for a "top-class" player who Jurgen Klopp loves, according to reports in Italy.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds completely rebuilt their midfield last summer, following some massive struggles in that area throughout the 2022/23 season, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all making a big difference.

Klopp may be moving on as manager at the end of the season, but whoever comes in will surely be looking at making further additions to the squad, bringing in his own players and ensuring fresh legs with long-term potential arrive.

One player who has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window is Pedro Neto, who is once again standing out as arguably Wolves' most influential player this season. He has nine assists in the Premier League in 2023/24 to date, and only Pascal Gross, Kieran Trippier and Ollie Watkins (all 10) have more to their name in the competition this season.

Palmeiras teenage gem Luis Guilherme is seen as another option for the Reds, being considered a player with long-term potential, and highly-rated Leeds United starlet Archie Gray is also being considered a hugely exciting candidate to add to the squad.

Liverpool named as possible mystery bidder

According to Il Secolo XIX [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella this summer, with the Reds possibly the mystery bidder preparing to "submit" an offer for him. They say a "major Premier League club" is about to put big money on the table, with the Reds and Manchester City name-checked as the likely two options.

The 27-year-old isn't out of contract at the Serie A giants until the summer of 2026, so only a huge amount of money is likely to have a chance of prising him away.

Liverpool should definitely be looking at Barella as a strong summer transfer target if they aren't indeed the one bidding, with the Italian arguably one of Europe's most complete midfielders for a number of years now. In fact, Klopp has admitted in the past that he is a big admirer.

"He's a really good player, a really good player and I like him a lot. He has all the things you want from a midfield player: he is aggressive, he is technical, he can run for ages and all these kinds of things. That's a top-class player."

Barella vs. LFC's new midfielders Appearances Goal contributions Tackles per game Key passes per game Pass % Nicolo Barella 25 5 1.3 1.1 86.2% Alexis Mac Allister 22 6 2.7 1.2 87.9% Dominik Szoboszlai 22 5 1.3 2.1 87.6% Wataru Endo 19 1 1.4 0.8 87.1% Ryan Gravenberch 19 0 1.1 0.6 82.5%

At 27, Barella is right at the peak of his powers, possessing both a lot of experience but also time to improve further as a player, and he was a key part of Italy's Euro 2020 success, starting six of his country's seven matches en route to glory.

The one argument to make is whether Liverpool need another midfielder, considering how well-stocked they are, but assuming Thiago moves on when his contract runs out this summer, the Inter star could be a brilliant replacement.