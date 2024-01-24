A significant development has emerged regarding Liverpool's pursuit of a "complete footballer", with the Reds reportedly ready to table a "huge offer" for his services.

Liverpool transfer news

Jurgen Klopp must be delighted with how last summer's transfer business at Anfield has panned out, with his decision to completely change the midfield paying off handsomely. His side lead the Premier League table by five points and are still in every cup competition, as this season threatens to be a memorable one.

New signings this month are something that the Liverpool manager may still be considering, however, especially as injury problems are beginning to mount, and the Merseysiders have been linked with plenty of players of late.

Teenage "golden boy" Bilal El Khannouss is an interesting name who has emerged as a target for the Reds, with the 19-year-old currently plying his trade at Genk, while Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is an option at left-back, with a long-term replacement needed for Andy Robertson eventually.

Liverpool ready "huge offer" for Teun Koopmeiners

According to a fresh update from Tutto Atalanta [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are readying a "huge offer" for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. Another report from Calciomercato has claimed that Newcastle United, Napoli and Juventus are all interested, too.

He is described as a "prime target" for the Reds, and while a specific figure isn't mentioned in the report, a fee of around €45m (£38.5m) is relayed from previous updates. A January move for the Dutchman may be tricky, however, due to him being happy at his current club,

Koopmeiners could be an intriguing option for Liverpool, having grown into a formidable midfielder over the years, becoming a key man for Atalanta and making a total of 104 appearances. In that time, he has also scored 21 goals and registered 12 assists, highlighting his end product, and former Ajax ace Ruud Krol has lauded him in the past, saying:

“Koop is a great player. He has an international caliber and is the starter in the Dutch national team. I certainly see him doing well at a big club. Juve or Milan? He would certainly be invaluable to both of them. Koopmeiners can play in all positions in the middle of the pitch: both as a playmaker and as a midfielder. He is a complete footballer who would be useful for all coaches, including Allegri."

At 25, Koopmeiners is in the sweet spot of his career where he is experienced but still young enough to improve further - he is the same age as current Liverpool hero Alexis Mac Allister - and a tally of 20 caps for the Netherlands alongside the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch outlines his international pedigree, too.

It looks as though a summer move may be more likely, and while the Reds do now look well-stocked in midfield, Thiago could leave at the end of the season when his contract expires, and Koopmeiners could be an ideal replacement, capable of playing in various positions.