Liverpool have sent scouts to watch an "excellent" player in person during the last week, having tabled a bid for him last summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

Liverpool's injury crisis worsens

The Reds are flying at the moment, threatening to go far in all four competitions they are playing in, and their defence is so much stronger than it looked last season, helped by a rebuilt midfield in front of it.

Despite this, there could be a need to sign a new defender during the January transfer window, with Joel Matip's cruciate ligament injury ruling him out for the remainder of the season and acting as a major blow.

It means there is a huge onus on both Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate to stay fit until May - the latter has been injury-prone in the past - with Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah good options, but both potentially required to fill in at full-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold now injured, joining both left-backs in the treatment room.

A host of different centre-backs have been linked with moves to Liverpool this month, including Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio, who is arguably one of Europe's most exciting young defenders at the moment, and can actually fill in at full-back as well.

Bayer Leverkusen ace Piero Hincapie has also emerged as a potential addition at Anfield, with his long-term ceiling thought to be very high, and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi has also been touted as a target, too.

According to a new claim from HITC from journalist Graeme Bailey, Liverpool have again been scouting Inacio ahead of a possible move in the near future, following FSG reportedly submitting a bid to Sporting at the start of the window.

"Liverpool’s main reason for being present (at Sporting's win over Estoril on Friday) was to continue their assessment of Goncalo Inacio. HITC Football understands that the Portuguese star is a player the Reds admire hugely and he has been on their radar for a couple of years."

It is no surprise that Inacio is a wanted man, having been lauded as an "excellent" player by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and he could be an outstanding signing by Liverpool, whether that be in January or in the summer transfer window. The 22-year-old is arguably already one of the first names on Sporting's team sheet, and his numbers highlight what an imperious season he is enjoying for his current club.

Goncalo Inacio's Primeira Liga stats this season Total Appearances 15 Starts 14 Goals 1 Clearances per game 1.9 Aerial duel wins per game 1.3 Pass completion rate 88.3%

If Liverpool manage to sign him, he could be viewed as Van Dijk's long-term replacement at the heart of their defence, and his ability to play at left-back as well would immediately improve the depth across Jurgen Klopp's defence.

A huge bid will be needed to snap up Inacio, which is no surprise given his ability, but he could be a mainstay of the back-line for a decade, eventually looking like a bargain, as has been the case with Van Dijk after his £75m switch from Southampton.