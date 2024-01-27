Liverpool have identified a "candidate" to take a big backroom role at the club this summer, according to an update from reliable journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Klopp announces shock Liverpool exit

The Reds were rocked on Friday when Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season, bringing an end to a legendary spell at the club. It was a piece of news that came from nowhere, even though the German had informed those high up of his decision back in November, and supporters have been left stunned.

The 56-year-old cited an increasing lack of energy as a key reason for deciding to move on this summer, at which point he will be approaching nine years in the role. It has been a period of huge success for Liverpool, including Champions League and Premier League glory, and Klopp will be leaving as one of the most iconic figures in Reds history.

It isn't only the manager who will depart, however, with his coaching staff moving on as well, including highly rated assistant manager Pep Lijnders. Jorg Schmadtke is also leaving as sporting director as early as next month, with the German always only on a short-term contract.

Liverpool identify potential sporting director

According to Di Marzio on X, Liverpool see Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes as a potential option to replace Schmadtke as sporting director this summer.

"Richard Hughes is a candidate at @LFC to replace Jorg Schmadtke as Sporting Director at the [start] of next season. He is currently working as Technical Director at @afcbournemouth."

The Klopp news is clearly going to dominate the headlines for some time given the vast influence he has and the fact that he is a huge name in the world of football, but nailing Schmadtke's replacement is also hugely important.

The role of a sporting director in the modern game is so important in terms of working with the manager on new signings - Michael Edwards and Klopp had a wonderful working relationship in the past, signing the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson - so it is vital that Liverpool's next manager has the right person alongside them.

Not a huge amount will be known about Hughes by Reds fans, but if FSG believe he is the ideal figure to come in and even be an upgrade on Schmadtke, they have to be trusted. In fact, the Scot is a former player and once knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup, scoring the only goal of the game for Portsmouth in a fifth-round replay back in 2004.

For all their faults as owners, FSG still managed to acquire Klopp's signature back in 2015, and other impressive appointments have also been made since then, including that of Edwards. This is a huge period that they must get right, however, or risk setting Liverpool back after making so much headway under their legendary current boss.