Liverpool look increasingly closer to their best this season following a turbulent Premier League campaign last time out. The Reds solved their midfield problem during the summer transfer window with arrivals such as Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, but that focus left other areas short. And, now, Jurgen Klopp has paid the price.

The International break can either bring a side's momentum to a halt or come as a much-needed chance to regroup and go again. No matter how well things are going for a team, or how disappointingly, there's always a chance that injury strikes during the break. In the case of Liverpool, it was Andy Robertson who was forced off to leave them short on left-backs, resulting in a potential January transfer swoop from Klopp and co.

Liverpool transfer news

Robertson's injury is set to keep him sidelined for around three months in what is a major blow for Liverpool. The Scotland captain suffered a shoulder injury whilst on international duty, and required surgery. That leaves Kostas Tsimikas to step into the role at Anfield, with the Greek international set for his longest starting spell since making the move to Liverpool in 2020.

With fixtures coming thick and fast, Klopp will be aware of the need to find other options on top of Tskimikas, though, and the latest Ian Maatsen transfer news suggests that he could be among those options. According to TeamTalk, the Chelsea defender is set to leave the London club in January, and wants to stay at a top side, with Manchester City and Liverpool reportedly keeping tabs on the left-back, alongside his former loan club, Burnley.

Given Liverpool's left-back situation, and Maatsen's likely future away from Stamford Bridge, a move would certainly make sense for all parties, that's for sure, which makes the January transfer window all the more interesting.

How good is Ian Maatsen?

Maatsen has struggled to gain a place in Mauricio Pochettino's starting line-up in the Premier League this season, with all six of his appearances coming from the bench. A fresh start away from the Blues could be exactly what the 21-year-old needs to gain crucial minutes, and, therefore, realising his potential. Prior to Robertson's injury, that would be unlikely to come at Liverpool, but the Scottish defender's absence could hand Maatsen the perfect opportunity to stand in and eventually succeed the Scot.

Maatsen, when given the chance to perform consistently on loan at Burnley, earned high praise last season, including from Clarets boss Vincent Kompany, who said, via the club's official website, when the left-back joined: "We’re pleased to add Ian to our team, he’s a talented, energetic and pacy player, who can defend and get forward well. Ian will be a great addition to our team on and off the pitch."

With that said, Klopp would be getting himself an ideal option if Liverpool pushed ahead and secured Maatsen's arrival during the January transfer window. Buying from a rival club could make things all the more difficult, but those at Anfield could yet be persistent enough to get their much-needed left-back cover.