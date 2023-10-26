So far, Liverpool's summer business looks to be paying off, with their new-look midfield working wonders to put them back among the Premier League's best sides. Their opening day draw against Chelsea may have initially sparked some concerns, but since then, the Reds have been firing on all cylinders, and sit just three points adrift of table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur as things stand.

It's been a stark contrast to last season, when Jurgen Klopp's side looked in desperate need of a rebuild, especially the midfield. In came Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, and Alexis Mac Allister to solve that problem, however, and now Liverpool could be looking towards the January transfer window to fix an issue in defence.

Liverpool transfer news

Some may have worried about the Reds after Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left the club in the summer, leaving them incredibly short on options in the middle of the park. But, Klopp swiftly put an end to those worries with his recruitment, and has not looked back since, with Szoboszlai particularly impressing.

Given their focus on rebuilding in the middle of the park, though, Liverpool didn't get the chance to add depth to their backline, which could be the focus in January. The latest Robin Le Normand transfer news certainly suggests that could be the case.

According to TeamTalk, Liverpool officials have been impressed with the defender, who reportedly has a release clause of €50m (£44m). If the Merseyside club are to sign the defender, they will have to fight off interest from rivals Manchester United, as both sides look to add to their defensive options in 2024.

When the January transfer window opens, Le Normand certainly seems like one to keep an eye on, given the reported interest coming from the Premier League.

Robin Le Normand is "aggressive" and excellent on the ball

Le Normand's stats speak for themselves. The 26-year-old has started eight of Real Sociedad's 10 La Liga games, helping them get off to a strong start and leaving them fifth, just four points adrift of the Champions League places. Compared to current Liverpool defenders Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip, Le Normand comes out on top, too, particularly on the ball.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Robin Le Normand 9 33 7 Ibrahima Konate 2 5 4 Joel Matip 5 24 4

It's no wonder, then, given his stats, that Le Normand has earned deserved praise over the years at Sociedad, including from former manager Manolo Marquez, who told The Athletic: “He’s aggressive, correct with the ball, strong in duels and fast. I like him, he’s a very important player for La Real.”

When the January transfer window opens, Le Normand is a player that would improve Liverpool, that's for sure. Adding depth to their midfield options certainly helped in the summer, and, now, they could do the same when it comes to their defensive options. By January, too, reinforcements could prove to be all too important for Klopp's side, especially if they are back to chasing some of the top honours in English football.