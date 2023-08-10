Highlights

There seems to have been another development invloving Liverpool and Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Belgian is the Reds top transfer target at this point in the window.

What is the latest news regarding Romeo Lavia?

The midfielder looks to be edging closer to a St Mary's exit this summer.

The player didn't feature in the Saints opening Championship game, instead being an unused substitute as the South Coast side beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1, whilst the Belgian international wasn't a part of the squad that lost 3-1 to Gillingham in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The player is a key target of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, who are light in the defensive midfield department after selling both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Al Ettifaq and Al Ittihad respectively, leaving the side with just young Stefan Bajcetic for the position, who is currently recovering from a major injury that not only ended his 2022/23 season prematurely, but has also forced him to miss every single one of the Reds pre-season outings.

According to journalist Paul Joyce, the Reds have submitted three offers for the midfielder this window; the first one being £34m plus £4m add ons, the second being £41m and the third being £45m. All the offers were rejected by the Championship side as they hold out for their £50m asking price they set at the beginning of the summer, which they believe that the Reds will meet eventually according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Liverpool have reportedly been unwilling to match that asking price throughout the summer, and are considering alternative targets, with one such target being Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade.

Speaking to Redmen TV, journalist Jacobs revealed that his understanding is that the Reds have submitted their fourth improved offer, with it "very known now" that Lavia wants to make the switch to Anfield this summer.

He said: "My understanding is that perhaps the media cycle has been a little bit behind on this one which is normal when you have a rejected bid, it tends to suffice and sometimes there is an assumption that the bid went in at the same time as the rejection, and my understanding is that since that third rejected bid, Liverpool have come back in with an improved offer, and naturally because the feeling is that Lavia and 50 million will do the deal and the rejected bid was at 45, there's obviously not much more needed if Liverpool want to get this one over the line, and if they meet the valuation that Southampton are looking for, it is very well known that Lavia wants the move."

Would Lavia be the right signing for Liverpool?

Lavia would be a really strong pickup for the Merseyside club.

Throughout pre-season, Liverpool have employed a similar system to the one the side used in the final games of last season, and have added two new midfielders in the forms of Alexis Mac Allister arriving from Brighton and Hove Albion for a fee in the region of £35m and Dominik Szoboszlai from German outfit RB Leipzig for a fee in the region of £60m. As it stands, only a left-sided defensive midfielder to partner Trent Alexander-Arnold is needed, with the club playing multiple players in that role throughout the past month, and that is where Lavia would shine.

The 19-year-old would most likely be tasked with being the defensive stalwart for Liverpool which would allow their more attack-minded players the opportunity to get forward and showcase their talents, and that aspect of his game is something he excels at.

Twitter user @SawkurGod posted a graph showcasing the U24 best duel winners in the Premier League last season, and Lavia ranked with some elite company at the very top alongside Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, both players who could command fees in excess of £100m this summer according to reports.

Being Liverpool's starting defensive midfielder could be a lot of pressure on the Belgian, however, he showed last season that he can perform at a high Premier League level in his 29 league appearances, earning praise from legendary Premier League midfielder Paul Scholes, who stated: "I think he is a player with so much potential and he could potentially go back, but he has settled in so well. He has got a pass in his locker and he is big and strong and likes to defend."