Highlights

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to 'mould' a key summer transfer target into a 'star' at Anfield under his stewardship, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Romeo Lavia coming to Liverpool or moving elsewhere?

According to Sky Sports News, Liverpool's pursuit of Lavia, who has been hailed as a "shining star", is under threat after Chelsea stole a march on their Premier League rivals by submitting a bid in the region of £48 million for the Belgium international.

Southampton have stood firm on their £50 million valuation of Lavia during the window; however, Chelsea's offer is close enough to their asking price that negotiations could continue between both parties.

Nevertheless, journalist Neil Jones has claimed in his column for Caught Offside that he thinks Liverpool will eventually thrash out the terms of a deal to land Lavia, as he suggested: "The plus side is that he clearly has a high ceiling, his wages are relatively low and he wants to come to Liverpool. My feeling is that a compromise will be found, but it probably should have been found already."

Liverpool have had three separate bids of £34 million plus £4 million in add-ons, £42 million and £46 million rejected for Lavia and remain around £4 million short of his asking price as the window veers into its final stretch, as per The Independent.

Lavia is yet to feature for Southampton this term and was an unused substitute in Southampton's Sky Bet Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday last Friday as speculation continues to rumble on regarding his future on the South Coast

However, he did impress onlookers last campaign making 34 appearances in all competitions for Southampton, registering one goal and a solitary assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones believes that Reds boss Klopp is keen to mould Lavia into an elite midfielder at Anfield.

Jones stated: “The benching [in Southampton’s Championship opener at Sheffield Wednesday] was a signal of the ongoing saga, and we have now reached the point of bidding where I was told Saints would start to cave in, and I think Liverpool have an awareness of that, or they would not be creeping up so gradually.

“They are expecting something to give in these negotiations so that they win the bidding and get the player closer to the terms they were hoping for all along.

“I think it’s important with this Lavia deal that we realise too that he won’t solve all of Liverpool’s problems. He would not make up for the departures of Fabinho and Henderson. There will be a major void of experience in the middle of the park, but of course, he is still a wonderful player that Klopp wants to get hold of and mould into a Liverpool star.”

Who else could Liverpool target this summer?

According to Sky Sports News, Liverpool have made contact with Brighton & Hove Albion regarding Moises Caicedo, though Chelsea are deemed to be frontrunners to sign the Ecuador international.

Bayern Munich are another side mooted to be keen on Caicedo and his potential next steps could become clearer as soon as this weekend.

Calciomercato report that Liverpool, Crystal Palace and West Ham United are looking to strike a deal for Torino defender Perr Schuurs before the end of the window.

The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has claimed that Liverpool defender Nat Phillips could be on his way out of Anfield and may end up at Leeds United.