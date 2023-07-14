Liverpool are set to bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri, with Jordan Henderson edging closer to a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

Tavolieri also reported that personal terms are not an issue between Lavia and Liverpool, with the player personally keen on a move.

What's the latest on Romeo Lavia joining Liverpool?

After looking fairly set to enter pre-season without a major departure, and Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister welcomed, Liverpool suddenly face the prospect of being left short in midfield.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jordan Henderson has accepted Al-Ettifaq's proposal, agreeing to their huge contract offer - it will now be down to Liverpool and the Saudi Arabian club to reach an agreement on the potential fee.

Meanwhile, as per David Ornstein, Al-Ittihad are set to bid £40m to sign Fabinho, with the deal expected to develop fast, and with what seems set to be at least one new midfield departure this summer, Jurgen Klopp has reportedly turned his attention towards Southampton's Lavia.

The Saints previously valued the midfielder at £50m, per Romano, but it remains to be seen how much Liverpool offer, should they put a proposal on the table.

Tavollieri reports the opening bid is imminent: "Been told #LiverpoolFC waiting for Jordan Henderson final word about #AlEttifaqFC. before sending first bid for Romeo #Lavia. Belgian player talked to Jürgen Klopp and wants to play for the Reds. Reds truly believe he is definitely a big prospect for the future and was waiting for making space in the midfield in order to make a step forward. Personal terms not a problem anymore."

Should Liverpool sign Romeo Lavia?

Even though Lavia can't replace the leadership qualities and experience of Jordan Henderson at Liverpool, at 19, he is arguably one of the best young players in English football.

Full of praise for the midfielder, The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell said, via ThisIsFutbol, following Southampton's victory over Chelsea last season: “Imagine receiving facing your own goal with four Chelsea players blocking off your nearest five passing options.

"Romeo Lavia having the courage and awareness to perform a no-touch turn (which was the only right decision) is frankly ridiculous."

It may not be a case of replacing their captain with the teenager, but simply thinking of the future. Klopp's midfield last season lacked youthful exuberance at times, culminating in Liverpool's worst full season in the German's tenure.

Fabinho is 29, Henderson is 33, and Thiago Alcantara is 32. All three of those options created a rather stagnated midfield last season. But, months later, and the Reds could line-up with a trio of Lavia, Szoboszlai, and Mac Allister. It would be a dramatic transition, but an exciting rebuild nonetheless.

Given the arrivals of Mac Allister and Szobszlai, Henderson's role was likely set to become far more limited, too, so it's not as if Lavia would be stepping into a vital role so early into his career.

Statistically speaking, the Belgian would be a major upgrade on the former Sunderland man. According to FBref, Lavia made more tackles, more blocks, and made more interceptions than the man he could be about to replace at Anfield this summer.

Balancing creative flair, hard work, and defensive stability in midfield is often difficult, but in Lavia, Mac Allister, and Szoboszlai, Liverpool would have exactly that on paper.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds secure Lavia's signature, but the midfielder wouldn't exactly be a bad Henderson replacement.