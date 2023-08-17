As the chaos of Liverpool's pursuit of midfield reinforcements continues, the Reds have briefly turned part of their attention to potentially adding a right winger to their ranks to back up Mohamed Salah, according to reports.

So far this summer, Jurgen Klopp has welcomed just two new signings, in the form of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Now, however, the Premier League giants have reportedly turned their attention towards Johan Bakayoko.

What's the latest on Johan Bakayoko to Liverpool?

According to Dutch reporter Rif Elfrink, Liverpool have enquired with Bakayoko's management about how much a move for the PSV Eindhoven winger would cost this summer.

The Reds will have to get in line if they are to pursue the winger's signature, however, with Everton and Paris Saint-Germain still in the race, according to Sacha Taviolori, with Liverpool's Merseyside rivals set to make an approach to PSV.

Klopp's main focus may well be on putting an end to his current midfield crisis, which looks set to result in the arrival of Wataru Endo, but Bakayoko could still be an option to reinforce the attack.

Should Liverpool sign Johan Bakayoko?

Whilst Liverpool's immediate problems do not come down the right-hand side, with Salah often the star man and showing no signs of slowing down, welcoming an adequate deputy to the Egyptian would be smart business. And a young player like Bakayoko is an ideal candidate.

The winger, still only 20-years-old, had an incredibly impressive campaign last time out, scoring nine goals and assisting a further six in all competitions. Still so young, the chances of Bakayoko getting even better are increasing by the week, with youth football writer Moby Haque offering some insight on Thursday:

"I REALLY hope we can sign him, our fans would love him. He is the Sadio like winger, completely unpredictable on the wing. One of the best PSV academy talents in a while. Gakpo can attest."

So far this season, the Belgian has featured four times for PSV, including two games in Champions League qualifying, in which he has made two assists. The cherry on top for Liverpool, if they do push on for Bakayoko's signature, would be beating their Merseyside rivals, Everton, to their target.

According to Transfermarkt, too, the PSV man is worth just €10m (£9m), making him an affordable option for those at Anfield, so they should have no issue trumping the Blues for his signature.

Bakayoko has earned high praise throughout his career already, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who said last season: "20 years of age. Such an electric player. Still very far from being a finished product but the potential is really high!"

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also said that the winger is, "performing at a very high level".

Kulig also listed the youngster's impressive stats last season, with the winger directly involved in a goal every 137 minutes, and enjoying an expected goal rate of 3.85, as well as an expected assist rate of 6.67. On top of that, Bakayoko also made 1.7 key passes per 90, made six big chances, and had 60% dribble success.

With that said, it's no surprise that Liverpool have reportedly enquired about a potential deal for the PSV man this summer, who had a standout campaign last season, deservedly earning such high interest.