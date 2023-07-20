Liverpool could reportedly moving behind the scenes to try and sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti this summer. The Reds are in the middle of a midfield revamp this summer, having already welcomed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

What's the latest on Marco Verratti to Liverpool?

Liverpool are probably one of the clubs interested in Verratti, according to L'Equipe, via Sport Witness, in what could be the finishing touch to their new-look midfield.

The Premier League giants aren't the only side named with an interest in the Italian who earns a reported £238k per-week, however, with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, and Atletico Madrid also targeting a move for the Italian. But, when discussing the interest from England, French sources from the newspaper say it "could be Liverpool".

As things stand, Verratti's contract is set to expire in 2026, handing PSG a strong position when it comes to negotiating a price. It comes as little surprise to see the Reds reportedly interested though, given their current midfield situation.

According to Fabrizio Romano, club captain Jordan Henderson is set to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, linking up with former teammate and current manager of the side, Steven Gerrard.

On top of that, as per Romano, Fabinho has been the subject of a £40m bid from Al-Ittihad, and looks likely to make the move this summer, having been left out of Jurgen Klopp's side's pre-season squad in Germany.

Should Liverpool sign Marco Verratti?

Swapping Henderson and Fabinho for Verratti would represent an incredibly smart move by Liverpool - the PSG midfielder is simply a class above the aforementioned duo.

He's attracted plenty of praise throughout his career, including from current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who said back in 2021, via The Football Faithful: "I’m in love with him. He is exceptional. Even under pressure, he manages to find those passes that allow the midfield to be free.

"He’s not a player for long passes but you can always count on him to build the game. We managed to control him better in the second half but in the first half he was really exceptional.”

It shows just how good the Italian is when he is drawing praise of that magnitude from one of the best managers of all time. The statistics only showcase Verratti's ability even further, too, especially when compared to Henderson and Fabinho.

According to FBref, the PSG star made almost double the amount of progressive passes as Fabinho last season, whilst making two more than Henderson per 90. It's clear that he is less wasteful and more incisive on the ball.

Meanwhile, defensively, he would be an upgrade as well, having made more blocks and tackles per 90 than the current Liverpool duo managed last season.

If Klopp managed to secure the signature of Verratti, the fact is, he'd have completed the much-needed rebuild of his midfield, with the end product being a trio more than capable of winning the Premier League title, and much more.

Of course, there's still a long way to go in the summer transfer window, however, and the Reds may look elsewhere for reinforcements. For now, though, keeping the Italian star as an option wouldn't exactly be unwise by those making the decisions at Anfield this summer.