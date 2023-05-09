Football FanCast brings the latest round-up regarding all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as boss Jurgen Klopp looks to remould his outfit after an indifferent campaign that has left the Reds trailing the top four with just three Premier League matches to play.

Liverpool intensifying Alexis Mac Allister talks

Football.london: Chelsea have 'cooled' their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion dynamo Alexis Mac Allister, with Liverpool earmarking the Argentine as their top transfer target this summer.

Albion are demanding roughly £70m for the 2022 World Cup winner, with a separate report from The Athletic stating that he possesses a 'complex' contractual clause which could grant his current outfit powers over the outcome of the transfer.

Liverpool 'admirers' of Declan Rice

Daily Mail: West Ham United are overtly welcoming bids for coveted midfield anchor Declan Rice this summer, but will not part with their prized asset for anything less than £100m.

Title-chasing Arsenal are supposedly leading the pursuit of the England international, but Liverpool are among a clutch of outfits known to be 'admirers' of the 24-year-old.

Rice is out of contract in 2024, although the Irons do have the option of extending his deal for an additional year, but with such lucrative fees being touted, boss David Moyes may well look to cash in before his value depreciates.

Reds showing 'strong interest' in El Chadaille Bitshiabu

Le10sport: Klopp is now believed to be pursuing a move for Paris Saint-Germain's 17-year-old El Chadaille Bitshiabu, according to reports in France.

The teenage talent has played with maturity that belies his tender age, featuring ten times in Ligue 1 and attracting attention from the Reds, Manchester United, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund.

The centre-back is expected to commence discussions with PSG regarding his imminent future shortly, although 'concrete talks' are yet to have been initiated, which sparks optimism for Klopp and co as Liverpool look to bolster the ranks.

Liverpool titan Caoimhin Kelleher in £20m Anfield exit talks

The Irish Independent: Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to depart from Merseyside this summer, with Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur all considering a swoop for the shot-stopper, who the Reds will only sell for £20m.

Liverpool's supporters have endured a tumultuous year with plenty of positional instability, but that cannot be said for the goalkeeping department.

Spurs could be front-runners to complete a swoop, with 36-year-old captain Hugo Lloris' future in doubt with one year left on his current deal, potentially leaving the Lilywhites in the market for a new No 1.