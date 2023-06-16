Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch, with 90min reporting that the player fancies a move to Anfield over some of the other clubs interested in his services.

Is Ryan Gravenberch joining Liverpool?

The Ajax academy graduate joined Bayern Munich back at the beginning of the 2022/23 season but has failed to really make an impression or to become a first-team regular at the Bundesliga outfit. Over the course of the league season for example, he managed just three starts for the Bavarian giants. He did manage to get onto the field on 24 occasions, but most of those showings involved him coming off the bench.

It meant that he managed no goals and no assists in a league campaign for the first time since he made his debut as a 16-year-old for Ajax.

Even though his goal contribution numbers were down, he still compared highly to other players in his position amongst the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe though. With 4.01 shot-creating actions per 90, he was in the top seven percent in that category and it shows that he is excellent and creating opportunities for his teammates by beating players and finding other players with his passing range.

He also had a non-penalty xG rate of 0.15, which puts him in the 85th percentile for that stat. It suggests that he should arguably have bagged more goals than he managed - and it means more playing time should eventually see him hit the back of the net.

With the player still impressing then despite not being able to really get going in Germany, there is now interest in signing Gravenberch this summer. Premier League side Liverpool are the front-runners it seems, with "positive" talks already held over a potential move to bring the player to Anfield.

Now, the Reds have been handed an even bigger boost, with 90min reporting that the player himself favors a move to Liverpool over some of the other clubs interested in his signature. There are other Premier League sides who want to add him to their ranks but it is the Anfield side who are standing out to the midfielder.

What is Ryan Gravenberch's transfer value?

If any permanent deal was to go ahead for Gravenberch this summer, CIES Football Observatory suggest a deal might have to be worth around 30 million Euros (or £25m) for his signature.

It's no surprise that he is worth so much when you consider how highly he is regarded already. Brian Tevreden, who is a former youth coach at Ajax, said that the youngster is "dominant" in the middle and even compared him to a prime Paul Pogba.

If Liverpool do manage to seal a deal for Gravenberch then, it could solve plenty of their midfield issues ahead of the next Premier League season.