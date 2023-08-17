Jurgen Klopp has reportedly already turned his attention to another potential midfield arrival this summer, following the reportedly imminent signing of Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo.

Liverpool have so far officially welcomed just two fresh faces this summer, in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

What's the latest on Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool?

The Reds' need for midfield reinforcements this summer is no secret, especially after they missed out on Moises Caicedo, and Romeo Lavia. And, with that, Klopp is "already" personally pursuing Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, according to Manuel Bonke, via Sport Witness.

The original plan was for the Dutchman to stay put at the Bundesliga giants, but a tough time settling into things under Thomas Tuchel has once again led to questions over the midfielder's future, who Klopp is pursuing.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds will make an offer for Gravenberch in the coming weeks, but given his discontent at the Bavarians, they could be well-placed to land his signature for the right price.

If they welcomed the former Ajax man, alongside Endo, then Liverpool could have themselves a solution in the middle of the park, and the former Ajax starlet is reported to be open to the move.

Should Liverpool sign Ryan Gravenberch?

Struggling for options in midfield, signing Gravenberch wouldn't exactly be a bad option for Liverpool.

Whilst the Dutchman's career has somewhat stalled in Germany, making just 24 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, he showed enough potential at Ajax to warrant a move to Bayern in the first place - potential that could finally come to fruition at Liverpool.

If the Premier League giants can get him back to his best, Gravenberch would certainly be an upgrade on the options that Klopp had at his disposal in the previous campaign, too.

Last season, when compared to Jordan Henderson, via FBref, the Dutchman made more blocks, more interceptions, more progressive carries, and enjoyed a better pass completion rate. Every way you look at it, Gravenberch would be an upgrade at Anfield.

He's earned plenty of deserved praise throughout his career, too, with former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rafael van de Vaart telling Zigo Sport, via The Liverpool Echo: “Whether you’re sitting at home or watching (Gravenberch) in the stadium, he dominates. He’s big, strong and calm on the ball. He spins away and then has a gear and then another gear. He has basically everything."

Meanwhile, Gravenberch's former youth coach, Brian Tevreden, told Goal: “Physically, I see Frank [Rijkaard] in him from back in the day, because he’s tall and very strong.

"But technically, I would say he’s a better version of Pogba in his best days at Juventus. In terms of his technique and his presence on the pitch.”

So, it seems as though the 20-year-old represents a solid option for Liverpool, should they push on and attempt to secure his signature this summer.

From Gravenberch's perspective, a move away could be exactly what he needs to kickstart his career after a difficult spell at Bayern Munich.

As the transfer window ticks by, it's certainly a potential deal to keep an eye on.