Much has been made of Liverpool's midfield crisis this summer, especially as the transfer window edges closer and closer to its close. However, reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp could be about to welcome a player for the future, perhaps avoiding a replication of his current issues in years to come.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Failing to sign both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, who both ended up at Chelsea, Liverpool were left in somewhat of a transfer no man's land before settling on welcoming Wataru Endo from Stuttgart.

Joining for a reported £16m, the Japan international became the third signing of Liverpool's window, following in the footsteps of fellow midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

After losing both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho earlier this summer to Saudi Arabia, though, Klopp could yet welcome one more reinforcement in the middle of the park,

The Reds have been linked with moves for Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, and even Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips before the window slams shut, but it remains to be soon if any of those reported options arrive at Anfield between now and deadline day.

Instead, Liverpool's focus has seemingly turned towards their academy. According to TuttoMercatoWeb, via Sport Witness, the Premier League giants have made an 'official offer' for Atalanta academy midfielder Samuel Inacio Pia, son of Pia - a Brazilian winger who featured for the likes of Napoli.

Who is Samuel Inacio Pia?

Just 15-years-old, Inacio is already "considered among the best", per TuttoMercatoWeb, in Atalanta's academy, scoring seven goals in 12 appearances for the U15s, before making a permanent move to the U16s.

So, although the midfielder wouldn't come in as a first-team option, he seems to have plenty of potential and could yet one day have a large part to play at Anfield. We've seen youngsters such as Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Stefan Bajcetic make the jump into the first-team, and even the starting line-up at Anfield, and Inacio could look at that trio as the perfect examples to follow.

Of course, the Brazilian could yet have a future at Atalanta, given how highly-rated he seems at the club, making the move to the U16s after impressing for the U15s. The coming season may be a crucial one in his development, as the Serie A club begin to consider whether he is ready to make further strides towards eventual first-team action.

Either way, Inacio looks to have the world at his feet this summer, and may even have a big decision to make.

He wouldn't solve Liverpool's midfield crisis, that much is obvious at just 15-years-old, but the Atalanta man would represent a smart piece of business for the Reds' future, especially if he realises his potential.

As the summer transfer window comes to a close, the Merseyside club could potentially be one of the busiest clubs in England's top flight. And, after missing out on a couple of targets this summer, Klopp may be keen to ensure that his side enjoy a strong, statement-making end to the transfer season.

They, and Inacio, are certainly ones to keep an eye on.