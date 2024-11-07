Liverpool are now eyeing up a new midfielder for Arne Slot as they look to continue their strong early form under the Dutchman, and turn their stunning start to the season into silverware come the end of it.

Liverpool's Champions League dominance

A hat-trick from Luis Diaz helped Arne Slot's Liverpool side sweep aside Bayer Leverkusen to continue their 100% record in the Champions League, and the Dutchman's astonishing acclimatisation to life at Anfield.

Leverkusen, who had lost just two games in all competitions since Jordan Henderson last pulled on a Liverpool shirt, were comprehensively brushed aside 4-0 by the Reds, as Cody Gakpo also got in on the scoring act.

Speaking after the game, Slot revealed his joy at the result and the performance put in by his side.

"It was quite difficult to press them high. But the good thing was that we hardly conceded anything and I think during the first half if there were chances, they were for us. But [in the] second half we could adjust to the game plan of the first half, we took a bit more risks, we were better with the ball as well. Normally they defend more in a 5-2-3, now they defended in a 4-4-2, so they changed quite a lot and we could adjust to that at half-time.''

Now the only side with a perfect record in the Champions League this season, they look certain to head into the knockout stages, though that record will be tested by Real Madrid in their next game.

They are also flying in the Premier League, with Slot and co. top of the table after a quarter of the season and two points clear of last season's Champions Manchester City, while they sit a mammoth seven points ahead of Arsenal.

Arne Slot's Liverpool record Games 16 Wins 14 Losses 1 Goals scored per game 2.31 Goals conceded 0.63

All this comes in the wake of Liverpool's failure to add a midfielder to their ranks over the summer, despite strong links with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Now, they could be set to revisit the market to sign a new target for the Liverpool engine room.

Liverpool in fight for Bundesliga talent

That comes as a Sky Sports journalist [Via Sport Witness] reports that the Reds are keeping a close eye on Eintracht Frankfurt talent Hugo Larsson, who is impressing in Germany.

Signed from Malmo in 2023, the Swedish international midfielder has made a strong impression since arriving in the Bundesliga, with Fabrizio Romano dubbing him an "exciting" talent and Larsson grabbing three goals and an assist so far this season.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with the midfielder being rewarded with a fresh contract at Frankfurt, which will see him take home £30,000 per week until 2029 should he remain in Germany.

As per Sky Sports' Kerry Hau, though, clubs are beginning to circle: “The 20-year-old Swede has already aroused the interest of several top clubs. According to our information, the Premier League is currently looking at him.

“Some top-class teams, right behind Liverpool FC, Arsenal FC and also Tottenham Hotspur, we hear, have Larsson in their sights, but also one or two Bundesliga competitors.

“Nevertheless, the Frankfurt bosses around Markus Dröschel can sit back and relax, because Larsson feels at home on the Main and that is why he recently extended his contract early until 2029 and, very importantly, from Frankfurt’s point of view, without an exit clause.”

Any deal to sign the young talent would be a costly enterprise, but as Liverpool have already proved in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo, they are willing to spend big when the right player is available.