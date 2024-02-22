As Jurgen Klopp leaves Liverpool at the end of the season to commence a new era at Anfield, veteran defender Joel Matip will also follow the German out of the door with his contract set to expire. Well aware of the centre-back's pending exit, the Reds have already begun their search for a replacement and could now look closer to home rather than long-term target Goncalo Inacio.
Liverpool transfer news
Liverpool's interest in Inacio is hardly a secret these days, given that reports have been linking the Premier League giants with a move for the Sporting Club defender since last summer. Now, according to Anfield Watch via TeamTalk, Liverpool have made contact with Inacio's agent over a potential move in the coming months in a deal that would trigger the centre-back's £52m release clause.
Liverpool star who lost the ball 12x was better than the scorers vs LutonThis elite ace was the unsung hero on an important evening at Anfield.
The Reds aren't the only club interested, however, with reports indicating that Newcastle United and Arsenal are also big admirers of Inacio ahead of the summer transfer window. For now, it seems as though Liverpool have jumped ahead of their Premier League rivals in pursuit of their target, but that's not to say that they haven't thought of a back-up option.
In what would be one of the most surprising deals of the summer, Liverpool are eyeing a move for Jarrad Branthwaite as an Inacio alternative this summer, according to TeamTalk. The Everton defender is attracting plenty of interest, including reportedly from Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, and could leave Goodison Park for as much as £75m this summer.
Of course, it is worth considering that Everton's price-tag may rise if it is Liverpool who make an approach due to their local rivalry. But, that said, the defender wouldn't be the first to make the move across Merseyside.
|
Players to move between Liverpool and Everton (via LFC History)
|
Transfer Fee
|
Year
|
Tony McNamara (Everton to Liverpool)
|
£4k
|
1957
|
Dave Hickson (Everton to Liverpool)
|
£12k
|
1959
|
Johnny Morrissey (Liverpool to Everton)
|
£10k
|
1962
|
Kevin Sheedy (Liverpool to Everton)
|
£100k
|
1982
|
David Johnson (Liverpool to Everton)
|
£100k
|
1982
|
Alan Harper (Liverpool to Everton)
|
£100k
|
1983
|
Peter Beardsley (Liverpool to Everton)
|
£1m
|
1991
|
Gary Ablett (Liverpool to Everton)
|
£750k
|
1992
|
Nick Barmby (Everton to Liverpool)
|
£6m
|
2000
|
Abel Xavier (Everton to Liverpool)
|
£750k
|
2003
When the summer transfer window arrives, it will certainly be interesting to see whether Liverpool attempt to add to that list.
"Outstanding" Branthwaite has outperformed Inacio this season
Although it seems like Inacio is Liverpool's preferred choice this summer, Branthwaite has managed to outperform the Sporting man in certain areas so far this season. Here's how Braithwaite's stats compare to Inacio's so far in the current campaign...
|
Stats
|
Jarrad Branthwaite
|
Goncalo Incaio
|
Tackles Won
|
25
|
19
|
Blocks
|
27
|
20
|
Interceptions
|
39
|
20
|
Aerial Duels Won
|
58
|
31
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is certainly a fan too, telling Sky Sports: “I think he is [special]. And what is really special as well is the amount of centre-backs we have in the Premier League aged 21 or younger.
"Branthwaite has been outstanding, Murillo I think has been outstanding. But I think this lad has been pretty special and he’s a big part of why in my eyes Everton still have a great chance of staying up, him and his partnership with Tarkowski.”