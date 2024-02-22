As Jurgen Klopp leaves Liverpool at the end of the season to commence a new era at Anfield, veteran defender Joel Matip will also follow the German out of the door with his contract set to expire. Well aware of the centre-back's pending exit, the Reds have already begun their search for a replacement and could now look closer to home rather than long-term target Goncalo Inacio.

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool's interest in Inacio is hardly a secret these days, given that reports have been linking the Premier League giants with a move for the Sporting Club defender since last summer. Now, according to Anfield Watch via TeamTalk, Liverpool have made contact with Inacio's agent over a potential move in the coming months in a deal that would trigger the centre-back's £52m release clause.

The Reds aren't the only club interested, however, with reports indicating that Newcastle United and Arsenal are also big admirers of Inacio ahead of the summer transfer window. For now, it seems as though Liverpool have jumped ahead of their Premier League rivals in pursuit of their target, but that's not to say that they haven't thought of a back-up option.

In what would be one of the most surprising deals of the summer, Liverpool are eyeing a move for Jarrad Branthwaite as an Inacio alternative this summer, according to TeamTalk. The Everton defender is attracting plenty of interest, including reportedly from Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, and could leave Goodison Park for as much as £75m this summer.

Of course, it is worth considering that Everton's price-tag may rise if it is Liverpool who make an approach due to their local rivalry. But, that said, the defender wouldn't be the first to make the move across Merseyside.

Players to move between Liverpool and Everton (via LFC History) Transfer Fee Year Tony McNamara (Everton to Liverpool) £4k 1957 Dave Hickson (Everton to Liverpool) £12k 1959 Johnny Morrissey (Liverpool to Everton) £10k 1962 Kevin Sheedy (Liverpool to Everton) £100k 1982 David Johnson (Liverpool to Everton) £100k 1982 Alan Harper (Liverpool to Everton) £100k 1983 Peter Beardsley (Liverpool to Everton) £1m 1991 Gary Ablett (Liverpool to Everton) £750k 1992 Nick Barmby (Everton to Liverpool) £6m 2000 Abel Xavier (Everton to Liverpool) £750k 2003

When the summer transfer window arrives, it will certainly be interesting to see whether Liverpool attempt to add to that list.

"Outstanding" Branthwaite has outperformed Inacio this season

Although it seems like Inacio is Liverpool's preferred choice this summer, Branthwaite has managed to outperform the Sporting man in certain areas so far this season. Here's how Braithwaite's stats compare to Inacio's so far in the current campaign...

Stats Jarrad Branthwaite Goncalo Incaio Tackles Won 25 19 Blocks 27 20 Interceptions 39 20 Aerial Duels Won 58 31

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is certainly a fan too, telling Sky Sports: “I think he is [special]. And what is really special as well is the amount of centre-backs we have in the Premier League aged 21 or younger.

"Branthwaite has been outstanding, Murillo I think has been outstanding. But I think this lad has been pretty special and he’s a big part of why in my eyes Everton still have a great chance of staying up, him and his partnership with Tarkowski.”