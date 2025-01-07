Liverpool are believed to be keen on completing the signing of a player who has been described as "one of Europe’s most pleasant surprises" this season.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are being linked with plenty of potential new signings, with the club reportedly submitting a bid for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The Frenchman was a target prior to joining the Champions League holders from Monaco in 2022, but it looks as though their interest hasn't gone away.

Another possible midfield option for Liverpool is VfB Stuttgart ace Enzo Millot, who could be a cheaper alternative to the Madrid man. The 22-year-old has already developed into a key man for the Bundesliga side, bagging four goals and two assists in the league this season.

It could be that some current Reds players move on in the near future, however, with the club reportedly considering accepting a £60m offer for Darwin Nunez at the end of the season. The Uruguayan continues to flatter to deceive at Anfield, with his finishing and all-round game constantly under scrutiny, so it may make sense to cash in on him.

Should Nunez be moved on, a superior replacement will need to be found in Liverpool's attack, with Lille star Jonathan David emerging as a rumoured target for the Merseysiders. The 24-year-old is enjoying another prolific season in France, scoring 11 goals in 16 Ligue 1 matches.

Liverpool plotting move for exciting 22 y/o

According to a new report from Football Insider, Liverpool are "plotting a move" for Feyenoord forward Anis Hadj Moussa, with the Reds watching him "closely" after an impressive start to life at his current club.

It is claimed that the 22-year-old "has been identified as a potential backup for Mohamed Salah", with Federico Chiesa struggling to be a good option in that right-sided role, proving to be unavailable too often and, like Nunez, also in danger of being moved on.

Moussa could be an ideal long-term addition for Liverpool in the summer transfer window, initially coming in as a squad option behind Salah, assuming the Reds legend signs a new deal.

The three-cap Algeria international has scored six goals in the Eredivisie and Champions League combined this season, netting three times in the latter despite only starting twice. Meanwhile, football talent scout Jacek Kulig has hailed him as "one of Europe's most pleasant surprises" recently.

Planning for the future is vital for Liverpool, not allowing star players to grow old without finding a replacement, so snapping up Moussa at the end of the season would be shrewd business.

At 22, he is still a raw talent who is maturing as a footballer, but his performances this season are extremely promising, especially the impact he is having in the Champions League.