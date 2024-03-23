Liverpool are willing to pay at least £50m to seal the signing of a "complete" player in the summer transfer window, according to a new update regarding the Reds' upcoming business.

Liverpool could further bolster midfield

The Merseysiders continue to plan for life after Jurgen Klopp this summer, with FSG making a number of eye-catching appointments in recent times. Michael Edwards is returning to the club as CEO of Football, while Bournemouth pair Richard Hughes and Mark Burchill are coming in as sporting director and chief scout respectively.

While the new manager is yet to be confirmed, the individual in question will no doubt be eyeing new signings at the end of the season, and it could be that further midfield reinforcements come in, despite last year's rebuild.

Atalanta ace Teun Koopmeiners is one player who has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool, with one report claiming that they are in pole position to snap up the Dutchman, and the most recent update suggesting that he wants to leave his current club in the summer window.

Shakhtar Donetsk youngster Georgiy Sudakov is also reportedly wanted by the Reds, in a move that could cost them as much as £85m, and away from the midfield, there are other potential targets, including Real Madrid star Rodrygo, who will admittedly be extremely difficult to sign.

Liverpool ready to pay £50m+ for "complete" ace

According to an update from Corriere dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are willing to stump up the cash to sign Koopmeiners, with €60m (£51.7m) potentially enough to get their man.

The Reds are believed to be "following him very closely", seeing him as a primary target this summer, and perhaps the biggest aspect of the update is that fellow Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport states Alonso is one of his "biggest fans".

It does appear as though Koopmeiners is seen as a strong option for Liverpool moving forward, and possibly being considered an ideal replacement for Thiago in the squad, assuming the Spaniard moves on when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

Teun Koopmeiners' Serie A stats this season Total Appearances 25 Starts 24 Goals 10 Assists 3 Key passes per game 1.9 Tackles per game 1.2 Pass completion rate 81.9%

There is certainly plenty working in the 26-year-old's favour given his all-round quality in midfield, leading Dutch legend Ruud Krol to say of him:

"Koop is a great player. He has an international calibre and is the starter in the Dutch national team. I certainly see him doing well at a big club. Juve or Milan? He would certainly be invaluable to both of them. Koopmeiners can play in all positions in the middle of the pitch: both as a playmaker and as a midfielder. He is a complete footballer who would be useful for all coaches, including Allegri."

Such high praise speaks volumes about Koopmeiners' ability, and should Alonso end up being Klopp's replacement, he could jump at the chance to work alongside the Atalanta man.

However, Liverpool's midfield is well-stocked, so there is an argument to say that the funds could be used elsewhere on the pitch, but too much depth is not often a bad thing.