Liverpool's summer transfer window so far has been pretty much perfect. They've welcomed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, as they finally start to rebuild their midfield ahead of next season.

It's been maybe too good to be true, however. Too perfect. And that's where the future of Thiago Alcantara enters the mix to add a flavour of negativity. The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona man has just one year left on his contract and is a firm fan favourite.

Injury issues have slightly limited his Anfield career at times, but when fully fit, Thiago remains one of the most important players at the club. At 32, though, his Liverpool future has come into question.

What's the latest on Thiago and Liverpool?

As things stand, Liverpool do not plan to offer Thiago a new contract upon the expiration of his current deal next summer, according to The Athletic.

Meanwhile, reports back in April suggest that the Spaniard is on Barcelona's shortlist this summer, meaning that a return to his boyhood club could be on the cards. According to Diario AS, via the Liverpool Echo, Thiago was on the La Liga club's five-man list of targets a few months ago.

Having just signed Ilkay Gundogan, however, a move for Thiago could be unlikely this summer, especially since he'll be leaving Liverpool on a free deal next summer, as things stand.

As also noted in The Athletic, Saudi Arabia can never be ruled out these days, either, considering club's spending power this summer, attracting players nearing retirement, and even a couple of players in their prime currently.

Thiago removes Liverpool from Instagram bio

Amid speculation over his future, Liverpool fans spotted that Thiago has removed the club from his Instagram bio in what is potentially an alarming clue, regarding what's next.

Given that the Reds have already welcomed two midfielders this summer, too, with interest also in Southampton's Romeo Lavia, as per Fabrizio Romano, Thiago may not play such a large role at Anfield next season.

His injury issues mean that, despite his quality, Klopp can't look to him for reliability. And that could have played a huge part in reportedly opting out of extending the midfielder's current deal.

Thiago remains a fan favourite at the club, though, and his experience on and off the pitch could yet prove vital, especially as younger players arrive. Either way, it looks set to continue being a busy summer for the Reds ahead of the next campaign.