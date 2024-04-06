Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are set to offer a "world-class" Liverpool star a new contract in the near future, according to a promising update regarding his future.

Liverpool players with expiring contracts

The Reds will be focusing on making new signings in the summer transfer window, in order to back Jurgen Klopp's replacement in the market, but it is also essential that they keep hold of some of their most important current heroes.

At the end of this season, Joel Matip and Thiago are among those whose current deals will expire, and it would be a surprise if either signed an extension. Both are now in their 30s, and they are also injury-prone figures, particularly the latter. Retaining their services on big wages would, therefore, make little sense.

In the summer of 2025 however, three huge players in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will all be out of contract, and as things stand, none of them have committed their futures to the club.

Losing any of them at this point would be a massive blow for Liverpool, even if Van Dijk and Salah are now 32 and 31 years of age respectively, and the hope is that they all realise that staying put at Anfield is ultimately most beneficial to their respective careers.

"World-class" Liverpool ace expected to sign new deal

According to Football Insider, Liverpool pair Edwards and Hughes want to hand Alexander-Arnold a new deal, in what could be a "bumper" big-money contract. The 25-year-old currently earns £9.3m per year, and this extension would no doubt then put him over that £10m mark.

Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke suggested that the Englishman has no intention of leaving the Reds, despite apparent interest from Real Madrid:

"There have been a few reports linking Alexander-Arnold with a potential move to Real Madrid, who have also been linked with Reece James. Right-back is an area of the team that Real are looking at. I don’t see Alexander-Arnold having any real desire to leave Liverpool right now, he’s vice-captain, probably a future captain in the making in a few years.

"Once Virgil van Dijk hangs up his boots or moves on I think Alexander-Arnold is the ready-made replacement as captain. He’s a boyhood Liverpool fan, loves the club, so I think there will be talks ongoing right now and over the summer."

It would be a huge shock if Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool, considering they are his boyhood team and the fact that he is lined up to be their next captain, as O'Rourke alludes to. Moving anywhere else would arguably feel like a step down, even though Madrid are clearly an enormous club, and the hope is that he remains with the Reds for the rest of his career.

Assuming he avoids serious injury, Alexander-Arnold could be around for another decade or so, and there are so many more moments of magic to come from him.