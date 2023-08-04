Liverpool are set to make a third bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer, according to a fresh update from journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

How old is Romeo Lavia?

The 19-year-old has emerged as arguably the Reds' main summer transfer target since the end of last season, with two bids for him already rejected by Saints. With Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai arriving earlier in the window, the main focus now seems to be on acquiring the Belgian's signature.

Lavia is a big transfer target for a club of Liverpool's stature, which says a lot about what an exciting young talent he is, having enjoyed an impressive first season at St Mary's after joining on a permanent basis from Manchester City last summer.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

The midfielder started 26 games in the Premier League in 2022/23, standing out despite his side eventually being relegated to the Championship, and it would now be a big surprise if he was still a Saints player when the current transfer window closes at the end of August.

Are Liverpool set to sign Romeo Lavia?

Taking to Twitter, Tavolieri stated that he expects Liverpool to table a third offer for Lavia, as they finally look to break Southampton's resolve:

"Liverpool FC ready to make a third & ultimate offer for Romeo Lavia. I understand the bid will meet the £40m transfer fee expectations by Saints FC + add-ons. Player’s side just waiting for LFC to activate but informed the club his desire to join the Reds.

"There’s a feeling that Klopp’s team are the only squad able to do such offer at that moment. Dialogue remains opens as Southampton FC won’t let leave his biggest sale of the year with the financial impact of a relegation. Deal still ON."

At this point, it would be a shock if Lavia didn't move to Liverpool this summer, with Saints seemingly only holding out for a big fee, and the Reds likely to match the amount desired at some point.

The Belgium international could be a fantastic signing and a perfect replacement for Fabinho in the No.6 role, even if he is still a very inexperienced player learning his trade. He has shown that he can more than hold his own against top-flight players, outperforming older teammates at Southampton, and there is no reason why he can't hit the ground running.

Lavia's class is highlighted by what City manager Pep Guardiola has said about him in the past, with the Spaniard talking him up and justifying why it made sense for him leave:

"I am really impressed with what Romeo has done and is doing. We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not (get) enough minutes like he has in Southampton."

It would be unfair to expect Lavia to play with the maturity of Fabinho every week, given his age, but his ability to cover ground, make tackles and keep the ball ticking over could be an invaluable addition to Liverpool's summer midfield rebuild, in what has been a massive change in the middle of the park.