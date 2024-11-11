Liverpool are still keen on securing the signing of an "absolute bargain" new centre-back signing even if Virgil van Dijk remains at Anfield, according to a new transfer update this week.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are still being linked with plenty of signings, whether that be in January or next summer, with Sporting CP teenager Geovany Quenda seen as an exciting long-term addition at Anfield. Only 17 years of age, he could be looked at as a long-term replacement for Luis Diaz out wide.

Perhaps the player most commonly linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks is Omar Marmoush, who continues to enjoy a fantastic start to the season for Eintracht Frankfurt. It's now 11 goals and seven assists in just 10 Bundesliga appearances in 2024/25 to date, with one of each coming in his side's 3-2 win away to VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is seen as a potential target, should the reigning Champions League holders be willing to move him on. The Reds have a plethora of strong midfielders now, but there is still arguably a need to bring in a more defensive-minded player.

In terms of possible outgoings, the future of Van Dijk is still a big talking point, with the Dutchman not yet signing a new deal, with his current contract expiring next summer. The same applies to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, too, with the hope being that all three will sign extensions.

Wataru Endo is reportedly looking for a move away from Liverpool soon, having fallen out of favour under Arne Slot. The Japanese may want more regular playing time, so an exit during the January transfer window may not be ruled out.

Liverpool could sign "absolute bargain" Premier League defender

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool still see Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo as a concrete target regardless of what happens with Van Dijk.

Murillo looks like a fantastic choice to come in and bolster Slot's centre-back options, at a time when one more face is needed in that area of the pitch. At 22, he is still young, so he wouldn't be coming in as a quick fix at Liverpool, but he is already proving to be a consistent performer at Premier League level, starting 11 matches and averaging a sizeable 5.9 clearances per game in the competition.

Jamie Redknapp has lauded Murillo for being an "absolute bargain" after only costing Forest £13m, saying of him: "You want a modern-day centre-back to be comfortable on the ball and he is but he also enjoys defending and loves to get himself in the way for a block. They paid £13 million for him this summer, which looks to be an absolute bargain."

Liverpool should be identifying the Brazilian as a great choice to come in, but it goes without saying that he would hopefully be coming in as Van Dijk's new teammate, rather than a replacement for him.