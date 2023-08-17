Liverpool could finally solve their midfield dilemma, according to reports, as Jurgen Klopp potentially welcomes a new defensive midfielder.

The Reds missed out on Moises Caicedo in incredibly public fashion after initially reportedly reaching an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion, before the new Chelsea man rejected them.

What's the latest on Wataru Endo to Liverpool?

As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are set to sign Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo for €18m (£15m) after a fast breakthrough in negotiations, with the midfielder's medical even booked already for this coming Thursday.

Endo's arrival follows the Premier League giants' failed pursuit of Caicedo, and potentially Romeo Lavia, who is also reportedly set to complete a move to Chelsea this summer, with the Japan star agreeing personal terms in a matter of hours.

Whether or not Endo is available for Jurgen Klopp's side in their clash against Bournemouth on Saturday remains to be seen, but they have, at least, got themselves an option in defensive midfield going forward.

Last time out against Chelsea, of course, it was Alexis Mac Allister who covered the role, playing out of position in the process. With Endo arriving, however, the Argentine can return to his far more natural advanced position.

Should Liverpool sign Wataru Endo?

On paper, going from Caicedo, a 21-year-old defensive midfielder who helped Brighton into the Europa League last season, to Endo, Stuttgart's 30-year-old captain, can seem a tad underwhelming. But, the Japan international is potentially one to keep an eye on.

Following the news of his reportedly imminent Reds move, Bundesliga experts were quick to praise the midfielder, including The Athletic's Seb Stafford-Boor, who said: "Endo is a good player. Great competitor and professional, too. He might not be the player Liverpool fans want, but he’s worth a chance. I’d actually be excited to see what he can achieve among that group of players."

Going onto describe the Stuttgart captain's strengths, Stafford-Boor said: "He is a ball-winner, but he’ll do a fine job protecting the defence. He can play too, though."

Meanwhile, Romano was also quick to have a positive opinion, saying after reporting the news: "And he’s an extremely underrated player, ask Stuttgart fans."

So, everything is pointing in a positive direction when it comes to the Japan midfielder, giving Liverpool fans plenty of hope that this arrival will play a major part in fixing their issues in the middle of the park.

The statistics only make for more encouraging reading, too. When compared to former Liverpool defensive midfielder Fabinho last season, according to FBref, Endo made more progressive carries, more blocks, and more clearances, whilst also making just 0.16 fewer progressive passes. For a reported €18m (£15m), numbers like that are a bargain.

Even better news for Klopp is the fact that the Stuttgart star can also play centre-back, therefore providing cover in that area of the German's squad, as well as in midfield.

After the difficulties of their Caicedo pursuit, Liverpool have emerged to sign an unlikely, but perhaps suitable, midfield option. The Reds will hope to get the deal wrapped up in time for the Bournemouth game, where Anfield could see its first glimpse of Endo in a Liverpool shirt.