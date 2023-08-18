After a frustrating few weeks in the summer transfer window, Liverpool are finally set to welcome a midfield reinforcement in the form of Wataru Endo, with the Japan international reportedly set to undergo a medical at the club.

The Reds are reportedly not ending there, however, with two more positions set to be targeted by Jurgen Klopp and co, according to reports.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Once the signing of Endo is completed, Liverpool will turn their attention towards signing a back-up for Mohamed Salah, and another central defender this summer, according to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider.

This comes amid links with a move for PSV Eindhoven youngster Johan Bakayoko. Liverpool have reportedly made an enquiry with the young winger's management, as they look to find out how much a deal would cost in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Premier League giants have been linked with moves for central defenders in the last few months, with Sporting's Goncalo Inacio a reported option. After the 21-year-old penned a new deal at the Portuguese club, however, which includes a release clause of €60m (£50m), according to Fabrizio Romano, a deal now seems unlikely.

So, with that said, it could be an incredibly busy end to the window for Liverpool, as they look to strengthen Klopp's squad.

What do Liverpool actually need?

Whilst Liverpool's main crisis has come in the middle of the park, welcoming a centre-back and right-winger wouldn't exactly go amiss in the coming weeks.

Salah is undoubtedly the main man at Anfield, but Liverpool cannot risk causing an injury through overplaying their Egyptian star. Last season, he featured in all 38 Premier League games, and at some point, as he enters his 30s, that may catch up to him.

If Liverpool signed a back-up such as Bakayoko, who could also learn from Salah, then the 31-year-old could lessen the risk of injury. Meanwhile, and speaking of injuries, Klopp could do with another centre-back this summer, amid consistent concerns over the fitness of both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

In the last three seasons, Matip has missed a total of 30 games through injury. Now 32-years-old, and in the last year of his Anfield deal, the Reds could welcome a replacement this summer. Gomez, on top of that, has missed 44 games in the last three campaigns, highlighting Liverpool's desperate need to find centre-backs who can avoid injuries.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

As the weeks tick by in the transfer window, Liverpool may be one of the most interesting sides to keep an eye on. With the Premier League fixtures coming thick and fast, too, Klopp will be keen to get business wrapped up quickly, and get his strongest starting 11 together.

Starting with Endo, the German could, at the very least, begin to solve his midfield problems as soon as his side's game against Bournemouth this weekend.

The midfielder will be hoping to get off to the perfect start in a Liverpool shirt, and help the Reds get their first win of the season, if he is available.