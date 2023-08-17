Highlights Liverpool are set to sign Wataru Endo this week.

The Reds are lining up a second addition alongside the Japan international.

The new target has been dubbed a "monster".

Following the reportedly imminent arrival of Wataru Endo, Liverpool could yet welcome another midfielder to complete their rebuild in the middle of the park this summer.

The Reds have already missed out on Moises Caicedo, and potentially Romeo Lavia, continuing their search for a defensive midfielder, which has now taken them to Serie A.

Who are Liverpool signing?

Despite Manchester United reportedly being in pole position to land Sofyan Amrabat this summer, Liverpool have now made contact with Fiorentina over the conditions of a potential deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The news follows United's hesitancy to get their deal done for the midfielder, who have been linked with making a move for the Fiorentina man in the current window.

As per Romano, the Morocco international is still at the top of United's targets, with Fred's sale, alongside the potential departure of Donny van de Beek, helping to accelerate the deal.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

The Manchester club's lack of urgency has seemingly opened the door for Liverpool, however, as Jurgen Klopp looks to swoop in and solve his midfield problems with Amrabat, who reportedly earns £30k per-week in Italy.

The Reds are already closing in on signing Wataru Endo, with a medical reportedly booked for Thursday, and could yet welcome one more in the middle of the park before the transfer window slams shut.

Should Liverpool sign Sofyan Amrabat?

Given the fact that Liverpool have been left without a defensive midfielder in their prime, they should be targeting Amrabat, even with United in pole position all summer long.

Welcoming the 26-year-old alongside Endo, who has plenty of experience at 30 years of age, could help balance things out in Klopp's strongest line-up.

Amrabat has received plenty of praise in the past, too, only backing his ability, with broadcaster Carlo Garganese saying during the 2022 World Cup that he's a "monster", while an opposing manager at the tournament, Spain's Luis Enrique, called the midfielder "extraordinary".

It was a tournament of high praise for the midfielder, as Morocco shocked the world to reach the semi-final stage, with even Alan Shearer having nothing but positives to say. He said, via the Liverpool Echo: "He’s been absolutely magnificent.

"I said it at the top of the show, they’re really difficult to beat and very good without the ball, and one of the reasons for that is this guy. He gives them so much protection, you can see how many tackles he’s made and he’s a huge part of their success up to now."

Statistically speaking, the Reds would also have themselves quite the upgrade on both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in certain departments. According to FBref, the Fiorentina man makes more progressive carries, has a better take-on success and a better pass completion, with 7.93 of those being progressive per 90.

Everything points to a target that Liverpool should be looking to sign amid their midfield crisis this summer. The added bonus would be stealing in and taking Manchester United's target right from under their noses, too, all whilst solving a major issue in Klopp's squad.

As the summer transfer window continues, Amrabat is certainly one to keep an eye on, as Manchester United and Liverpool potentially do battle off the pitch.