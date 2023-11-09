Highlights Liverpool must address their defensive depth in January to avoid a potential crisis, given their past struggles with injuries to key defenders.

A 22-year-old Bundesliga defender could be a suitable target for Liverpool to bolster their defensive options.

His impressive statistics - including progressive carries, passes, tackles and interceptions - make him a strong candidate who could keep up with Liverpool's current backline.

Liverpool's recent Premier League draw at Luton Town served as a timely reminder of just how much progress is still to come in Jurgen Klopp's latest Anfield chapter. The German did well to rebuild his midfield during the summer transfer window, welcoming Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, and so far, the quartet of arrivals have all enjoyed solid starts to their Liverpool careers.

Whilst the focus was firmly fixed on solving Klopp's midfield problem during the summer, the Reds failed to address their defensive depth, and that's where their attention must turn in January, with a Newcastle United target now in mind.

Liverpool transfer news

We've seen in the past just how much damage injuries to key defenders can do at Anfield, as Klopp once played half a season with Fabinho at the heart of the backline, as well as occasionally asking Jordan Henderson to step in alongside youngsters like Rhys Williams. The sight of midfielders forced to play centre-back is one that the Liverpool boss will not want to see ever again, and the January transfer window can ensure that's the case.

As things stand, the Reds have Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and the young Jarell Quansah to call on. Given the injury history of Matip and Gomez, however, those in Merseyside could do with one more option, which could come in the form of a Bundesliga defender. According to Sport1 in Germany, Liverpool could make a move for Willian Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt, despite their desperation to keep hold of the 22-year-old.

Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche told Sport1: "Certainly he is making a good development. But our plan is for him to stay with us longer. After the big upheaval last summer, the young players are expected to develop gradually: Pacho has immediately become a top performer. But he still has issues he can work on."

Pacho's contract doesn't run out until 2028, but Sport1 claim that it would be no shock to the Reds, alongside Newcastle United and Manchester United, make their move for the centre-back in 2024.

Liverpool should move for "world class" Pacho

A 22-year-old centre-back who is impressing in one of Europe's top leagues, Pacho ticks every box for Liverpool, who could avoid a potential defensive crisis by moving for the Frankfurt man in January. Of course, a deal would be a difficult one to negotiate given the words of Krosche, but the Reds would be doing no harm by testing the waters with an offer in January. Pacho's stats certainly show that he can keep up with the current Liverpool backline too, giving Klopp plenty to think about.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Interceptions Willian Pacho 4 38 15 16 Joel Matip 5 24 4 8 Ibrahima Konate 8 34 4 3

It's no real surprise after looking at the numbers that the Ecuador international has been at the centre of praise during his time at Frankfurt, including from current manager Dino Toppmoller, who told Bild Sport via Sport1: "His (defending) is absolutely world-class."