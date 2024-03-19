Liverpool could have been handed the perfect tonic to Jurgen Klopp's impending departure with a potential "world-class" midfielder eyeing up a move to Anfield.

Liverpool slip up but three still to play for

Sunday's 4-3 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Manchester United ensured that Liverpool will not be taking home four trophies in Klopp's final season, but picking up three remains firmly on the table.

They have already bagged the Carabao Cup courtesy of an extra-time winner from Virgil van Dijk against Chelsea, while they sit joint top in the Premier League with Arsenal travelling to take on third-placed Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on March 31st.

Given that at least one of those two sides will have to drop points, it could see Liverpool open up a gap atop the Premier League, or at the very least improve their standing among the top three.

Premier League table Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Arsenal 28 20 4 4 46 64 Liverpool 28 19 7 2 39 64 Manchester City 28 19 6 3 35 63

They also stand a strong chance of winning the Europa League, a competition that Klopp is yet to win during his time on Merseyside having lost in the final in his first season in charge. They face Serie A side Atalanta in the last eight before possibly taking on one of Marseille and Benfica in the semi-final, and they could yet face Bayer Leverkusen in the final, with plenty of eyes on Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

The German's departure will see plenty of change at Anfield, and it is likely that any new boss will need time to adapt the squad to their own needs. However, they could be handed a boost with one world-class talent considering the switch this summer.

Kimmich considering Liverpool move

That comes in the form of Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who is reportedly open to leaving the Allianz Arena this summer and has been linked with a move to Anfield. Arguably one of the best in his position, the 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel and has rarely completed 90 minutes this season.

That has not dented his ability though. Back in 2021, then Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge spoke in glowing terms about the midfielder.

"It is no exaggeration to say that Joshua Kimmich is the very embodiment of world-class. There's only one Joshua Kimmich and we're very glad he plays at Bayern."

But that may not be the case for long. According to Sky Sports Germany and reporter Florian Plettenberg, he is ready for change. So too are Bayern, with a report claiming that the German giants are 'prepared to sell Kimmich this summer if a suitable offer comes in' and that for his part, Kimmich is 'open to discussions with potential buyers'.

With his contract due to expire in the summer of 2025, it could well be a bargain buy for any top club, but not all of them will be able to enter the bidding war. That comes as it is added that "only five top clubs" are under consideration for the 29-year-old, namely Manchester City, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Of those, Barcelona may be unlikely to finance a move, while Arsenal have already spent in that area, bringing in Declan Rice last summer. Real Madrid also appear well stocked, with Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, all of which could leave Liverpool with a relatively clear run at the Bayern star.

One stumbling block could be his wages, with Kimmich thought to earn around £320,000 per week with the Bavarian side. However, if Liverpool are prepared to stump that sort of money up, they could have a perfect addition for their transition period.