Liverpool have failed to sign Jude Bellingham with a "dizzying offer" as the teenager inches closer and closer to a move to Real Madrid.

Despite the hope that Reds supporters have held over the last year, Bellingham will seemingly not be moving to Anfield this summer. It's a huge blow to Jurgen Klopp's plans to reinvent his ageing and lacklustre midfield. The German seems to have found a solution with Trent Alexander-Arnold's new hybrid role but it's a disappointment nonetheless.

Real Madrid close to finalising Jude Bellingham deal?

According to Marca, via Sport Witness, Real Madrid are very close to completing a huge deal to sign Jude Bellingham. They have beaten Liverpool and Man City to the teenager's signature even when it seemed like it was the Reds' deal to lose. FSG apparently made a "dizzying offer", but will now need to move onto other targets.

The Champions League holders apparently managed to beat the competition despite Liverpool and City actually bidding more than their La Liga rivals. Los Blancos expect to tie him down for six years until 2029, further strengthening perhaps the best midfield in the world.

Sky Sports reporter, Rob Dorsett, claimed during the Qatar World Cup that Bellingham may be Gareth Southgate's most important player, saying he is "world class" and "possibly England's most important player at the age of 19", and this news is certainly not what the Anfield faithful wanted to hear given the England sensation's obvious talent.

The truth is Liverpool have not just missed on a world class player but perhaps the future best midfielder in the world, given his age. Time will tell but it must be considered one of the biggest transfer failures since FSG bought the club in 2010.

What are Liverpool's options after missing out on Bellingham?

It's clear that Trent Alexander-Arnold will occupy some form of a role in central midfield next season even if it's only a continuation of the hybrid role Klopp has assigned him recently.

FSG will likely need to fund multiple signings to strengthen the midfield after a season that has seen Liverpool overrun and outmatched by most midfields in the Premier League.

Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte has been identified by the Reds as someone who can bring more tenacity and fight to Anfield. The Uruguayan has somehow managed to complete the most tackles in the Champions League this season despite Sporting being eliminated in the group stages.

Liverpool are also the frontrunners to sign Alexis MacAlisster, according to the Daily Mail, while Ryan Gravenberch is also a serious target for the Reds.