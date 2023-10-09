Liverpool's transfer activity has been nothing short of exemplary under Jurgen Klopp's stewardship, proving to be a far cry from the mess that the club was in prior to the German manager's arrival in 2015.

Premier League rivals such as Manchester United and Everton have watched from afar, painted with dejection, as a sleeping giant awoke from an almighty slumber, rising to glean silverware across a multitude of fronts to re-establish Liverpool as one of the powerhouses in European football.

The Reds have endured several bouts of turbulence along the way, but there is no questioning the profound triumph that has restored a club and cemented a lasting spot at the forefront of the game.

One of the pillars of the dynasty is born from the pinpoint precision in the transfer market, with Klopp and his team continually plucking exciting talents and developing them into first-class stars riding towards triumph of the highest order - winning the Premier League and Champions League both.

One shrewd signing who did not prove to be a success is Dominic Solanke, but the Englishman's sale produced a most valuable recuperation after arriving on the cheap.

When did Liverpool sign Dominic Solanke?

In July 2017, Liverpool completed the transfer of a 19-year-old Solanke from Chelsea, expected to pay a tribunal fee of £3m for the teenage talent.

Making 27 appearances across the 2017/18 campaign - his sole season in Liverpool red - the starlet would only post one goal and assist apiece, actually scoring on the final day of the Premier League season in a 4-0 rout over Brighton & Hove Albion.

That goalscoring game would prove to be his last, and while he did not enjoy the most prolific campaign, his qualities had been displayed and the suitors came calling.

How much did Liverpool sell Dominic Solanke for?

Liverpool sold Solanke for a fee of £19m plus add-ons, which the Liverpool Echo recently confirmed had been realised to take the cost up to roughly £24m.

This means that Klopp sealed a bargain move for a talented youngster and, once realising it likely wouldn't work out as hoped, cashed in for a big reward.

Liverpool's largest profits under Klopp (Transfermarkt) Player Signed for ... Sold for ... Total profit Rhian Brewster £0m £23m £23m Dominic Solanke £3m £24m £21m Neco Williams £0m £17m £17m Harry Wilson £0m £12m £12m Taiwo Awoniyi £0m £6.5m £6.5m *table exclusive to players signed or making their first-team debut under Klopp's management

As is delineated, there is a clear trend regarding how Klopp conducts his transfer business at Liverpool, selling players for large fees after securing their services for peanuts.

It is quite telling how Liverpool are loathe to cash in on Klopp-signed talents, with the 56-year-old instead opting for maximisation of quality before shipping them on when felt that they have proved their worth and served their duty on Merseyside, as evidenced by transfers of Sadio Mane and Fabinho over the past few years, both leaving for around the same figure used to sign them.

Solanke was quickly determined to not offer the kind of skill set that would allow him license to disrupt the prodigious attacking triumvirate of Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, instead sold for a lucrative fee despite scoring just once.

Of course, he is now the impressive arrowhead at Bournemouth, and while the Cherries are struggling, his influence has been integral to their efforts to return to the Premier League, then preserve their top-flight status despite overarching expectation that they would not avoid the drop.

What is Dominic Solanke's market value now?

According to Football Transfers, the 26-year-old is now worth £25.5m, but given the intrigue in his services this year, it's clear that Premier League outfits are willing to surpass such a figure.

Indeed, according to Football Insider, West Ham United were considering a £40m swoop in the summer to replace Gianluca Scamacca, while Fulham were also admirers but were not willing to bid more than £25m-£30m.

Clearly, Solanke has bloomed into a vibrant striker capable of leading the line at an outfit striving for safety in the top flight, proving his worth and then some.

Why is Dominic Solanke worth that much?

Last season, Solanke's erstwhile Cherries manager, Gary O'Neill, hailed him a "dream" forward, having clinched seven goals and assists apiece during the 2022/23 campaign.

This season, under new boss Andoni Iraola, he is plying his trade admirably, scoring four goals and providing one assist despite his side having yet to win in the Premier League.

As per FBref, the 6 foot 1 talisman ranks among the top 24% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 18% for progressive carries, the top 19% for successful take-ons and the top 7% for clearances per 90, highlighting his energy and aptitude as a tenacious presence for his side.

Now on £50k-per-week, Solanke is a proven striker on the Premier League scene and has successfully navigated around the pathos of failing to make his mark at both Chelsea and Liverpool and cemented a starting berth at the Vitality Stadium.

And while the recent transfer window linked him with a move to outfits such as West Ham for figures such as £40m, Solanke's sale very much came at the appropriate time for Liverpool, who risked a depreciation had they kept him on the books and shelved him on the sidelines.

There is no maudlin sentiment here, all parties secured positive position and in fact one of great prudence; and Solanke's sale is but one of many under Klopp's leadership to illustrate the incredible impact he has had in turning the entire ship around, planting lasting success than will surpass even his time at the helm.