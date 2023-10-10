Liverpool are currently on a quest for glory once again after struggling last season, with a host of changes giving the feel that this is very much a new chapter in Jurgen Klopp's illustrious reign on Merseyside.

The Premier League side look to have hit the mark regarding summer incomings, while also shifting on much of the deadwood and are back challenging for the division's top spot after failing to qualify for the Champions League last term.

Last summer, Darwin Nunez was signed for a club-record £85m fee, though little else of significance occurred in the market, with esteemed winger Sadio Mane taking his leave; Neco Williams was also sold, and while his funds could have been better utilised in strengthening the midfield, his sale remains a massive win nonetheless.

How much did Liverpool sell Neco Williams for?

Having risen through Liverpool's academy ranks, Williams had started to creep into first-team contention and actually forged 33 appearances for the Reds, registering six assists.

Hailed as "brilliant" by The Athletic's James Pearce during his ascent to the senior set-up, Williams started life at senior level with much promise but after receiving a transfer offer from Nottingham Forest in July 2022, was sold for £17m.

Given that he was very much on the periphery and had been nurtured through the Anfield formative ranks, Williams' sale should be viewed as nothing other than a major success, especially with that particular position in good hands.

How good is Neco Williams?

Williams was always an exciting talent but he was always facing an uphill battle in cementing a spot in Liverpool's team, with Trent Alexander-Arnold dominating the right-back position and Joe Gomez a competent deputy.

Having played 36 matches across all competitions last year, posting one goal and one assist, the £50k-per-week ace registered 2.3 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game and won 51% of his ground duels, as per Sofascore.

However, during the 2021/22 campaign - his last on Merseyside - the 31-cap Wales international was entrusted with just one Premier League appearance before being loaned out to Fulham in the Championship.

Noel Whelan praised the "amazing business" in selling Williams for a pretty penny, who offers supplementation in attack and a growing all-round ability but was indeed unlikely to usurp someone of Alexander-Arnold's ilk.

While he boasts an impressive level of creativity, Williams is also demonstrating a burgeoning defensive skill set with the Tricky Trees, with FBref ranking the Wales star among the top 4% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles, the top 6% for interceptions and the top 3% for blocks per 90.

And while he did not quite cut the mustard at Liverpool, Williams remains an exciting talent and one who will play a big role for Forest this season as Steve Cooper's side look to retain their top-flight status - having been remarked to be on a “different level” by reporter Callum Castel.

There's every possibility that he will continue to improve and perhaps even be snapped up by a European contender in the future, but Liverpool will hold no qualms after cashing in lucratively for a player who cost them nothing.