When Jurgen Klopp took the helm at Liverpool in 2015, few foresaw the magnitude of his appointment and the far-reaching effects it would have on a city desperate for more.

Of course, Liverpool is separated by a contrast of colour, a schism slicing red and blue, but while Everton have been moored in the murky abyss over recent years, the Reds have risen to the fore and secured silverware across a multitude of fronts, notably winning the Champions League and the Premier League in successive seasons.

It hasn't been without a hitch, with the 2020/21 season's slide from title contention a by-product of mounting injuries and the absence of support due to coronavirus restrictions.

And, who could forget, the misery of last season, when a team so mighty suddenly felt startingly sapped of its life and energy, with ageing legs and many years as a unit starting to take its toll, and the intense, high-octane nature of Klopp's system suddenly wasn't implemented in a befitting manner.

Moves were made over the summer, however, to devise an apt solution, which came in the form of a comprehensive midfield restructure. Out with the old; in with the new.

While the Anfield side watches from afar as teams compete in the Champions League, the Europa League presents an opportunity to glean the final piece of elusive silverware to have escaped Klopp's clutch.

And while the current Liverpool team is altered from the imperious outfit of several years back, it undoubtedly boasts enough talent to emulate Klopp's former feats.

Amid all of the alteration, Trent Alexander-Arnold remains at the centre of the project, having graduated from the academy and served as one of the fulcrums of the Klopp era.

How good is Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Ever since an 18-year-old, Alexander-Arnold fired home a free-kick against Hoffenheim in a 2017/18 Champions League qualifier, the Liverpool support have known that they hold a gem in their hands.

And he has indeed proved to be a glittering sensation for his boyhood club, having played an important role in every piece of silverware won under Klopp's leadership, earning praise for his devastating delivery and passing prowess.

Having now completed 280 appearances for his outfit, Liverpool's vice-captain has plundered 16 goals and 73 assists and is regarded to have "qualities that are not far off Lionel Messi" by talkSPORT's Tony Cascarino, who was referencing his ball-playing skills.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 3% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 4% for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for attempted passes and the top 6% for progressive passes per 90 - very much one of the foremost creators in the game.

Most Premier League Assists For Liverpool (LFCHistory) Player No. of assists Steven Gerrard 92 Mohamed Salah 62 Steve McManaman 58 Trent Alexander-Arnold 55 Andy Robertson 53

The £180k-per-week full-back has cemented himself among the most creative players in world football, let alone Liverpool's squad, and his particular set of skills would be welcomed by the lion's share of European outfits.

Given that he went on a remarkable purple patch in the late days of the 2022/23 season, clinching seven assists across his final ten outings of the Premier League campaign, to take his total tally to ten, it's interesting that a former Liverpool flop managed to equal his tally.

Ryan Kent barely made a scratch at Anfield before moving on after a sole showing, but he has since forged a praisable career for himself.

Why did Liverpool sell Ryan Kent?

In 2019, Liverpool sold Kent to Rangers for an initial £6.5m with a further £1m attainable through add-ons, ending a lengthy stay on Merseyside after joining the Reds aged seven and progressing through the academy.

Long admired for his pace, trickery and effectiveness across both wings, Kent only earned one senior appearance for the club - having scored nine goals and provided six assists across 30 outings for the development squad.

Spending the majority of his early days as a professional out on loan, the Ibrox side sealed a one-year loan deal in 2018 while he was 21 years old, which proved to be the key point of significance in his career so far.

Kent had just won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award during his loan stay with the Gers, having posted six goals and assists apiece from just 21 starts in the Scottish Premiership that year.

In fairness, Liverpool were probably right to sell Kent, talented as he may be, he did not boast the full gamut of qualities requisite for success under Klopp's ambitious tutelage, and the monetary reward for his sale was well worth the sanction.

Had he remained at the club, inescapably in the shadow of players such as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, basking in the light would simply have been impossible, and he would have languished during a time when kickstarting his career was the most auspicious move.

How is Ryan Kent performing now?

Having spent five campaigns at Ibrox, Kent joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a free transfer after his Rangers contract expired in the summer.

So far, he has been used sporadically but has still posted a goal and two assists from just five starting showings across all competitions.

Once hailed as a “wizard” by former teammate Leon Balogun, the 26-year-old had been an implacable offensive weapon for Rangers, finishing his time at the club with 33 goals and 56 assists from 218 displays, winning the Premiership and Scottish Cup for his travails.

Last season, he secured ten assists himself, matching Alexander-Arnold's seasonal collection; now, of course he does not boast the same level of creative genius as the Liverpool phenom, but it is an illustration of his quality.

Evidently, Liverpool do not miss Kent and have done just fine since his departure, but it is pleasing to witness the increase in quality stemming from the club's academy across recent years, with other stars such as Raheem Sterling, Anthony Gordon and Jack Harrison enjoying themselves in the Premier League after once playing their early days at the side.

And while Kent's creativity deserves applause, he's no Alexander-Arnold, and Liverpool will count their lucky stars that time and energy was invested in nurturing the 25-year-old into the player that he is today.