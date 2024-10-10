Social media propagated the idea that Liverpool were set to suffer a reversal under Arne Slot, stepping into Jurgen Klopp's shoes, but such hopes from arch-rivals have been proven false after an excellent start to the campaign, with nine wins from ten matches across all competitions.

Of course, the one blot on the record came in a shock Anfield defeat against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League - a match that arrived straight after the September international break.

Now, the October international break has hit like a stabbing storm, and minds will be inevitably ahead to the home fixture against Chelsea next weekend. Could lightning strike twice, or will Slot devise a plan to avoid another setback on Merseyside?

With the backline shored up, Liverpool still needs to work on finishing their chances, even though they have one of the best strikeforces in Europe. According to Understat, Liverpool's xG (expected goals) stands at 16.55 after seven fixtures, and they have scored 13.

This is by no means poor - after all, the Reds are table-toppers right now - but it's something Slot will want to consider, especially if Mohamed Salah packs his bags in May.

Liverpool transfer news

Salah is out of contract at the end of the season, like skipper Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold. It's a quandary, to be sure, but in Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, Liverpool are in safe and discerning hands.

Regardless, Liverpool are interested in bolstering their frontline, with reports suggesting that Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush is firmly on the radar.

According to Sky Germany earlier this week, Liverpool are monitoring the Bundesliga star - as well as Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi - in the eventuality that Salah, his Egyptian teammate, does leave.

Die Adler want to extend the 25-year-old's deal after his brilliant start to the season, but it's thought that a fee of €47.5m (roughly £40m) would make them consider parting ways.

Why Liverpool want to sign Omar Marmoush

Marmoush joined Frankfurt last summer after his contract expired with Bundesliga rivals VFL Wolfsburg. Last term, he helped his side to a sixth-placed finish, qualifying for the Europa League. The Egypt international scored 17 goals and added six assists across 41 appearances, leading talent scout Jacek Kulig to hail him as a "10/10" signing for the club.

Jumping into the Premier League from overseas can often be an onerous translation, but there's a high chance that Marmoush's athleticism and natural-born potency, in the same vein as that of Diogo Jota, could cinch his success at Anfield.

A versatile forward, Marmoush would compete for a place against a high-class attack with a breadth of experience and pedigree, but he could prove to be an upgrade on Darwin Nunez if the Uruguayan doesn't convince Slot of his place in good time.

Omar Marmoush: Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Centre-forward 120 45 16 Left winger 24 6 4 Right winger 14 0 0 Second striker 13 5 3 Attacking midfield 4 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Nunez's wastefulness is the grist for detractors mills, but dig a little deeper and you shall find that he is a dynamic and influential forward. As per FBref, he actually ranks among the top 20% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 12% for shot-creating actions, the top 10% for progressive carries and the top 6% for tackles per 90.

Liverpool must not discard him just yet, though a season that fails to showcase improvements upon his first two terms on Merseyside could leave Slot fixed on giving in to that flash of ruthlessness and moving for Marmoush.

The Egyptian isn't exactly struggling for purchase in the final third this season, with nine goals and six assists from nine matches in all competitions. His compatriot Salah can't even keep pace with that record, with the 32-year-old chalking up 'just' six goals and five assists across all fronts.

Sky Sports' Dougie Critchley recently described him as a "relatively late bloomer", but oh how he's soaring to the skies for Frankfurt. He's actually considered to be a similar player to Nunez by FBref, who have crunched the data and delineated the differences between the two. Let's take a look.

Darwin Nunez vs Omar Marmoush (past 365 days) Stats (per 90) Nunez Marmoush Goals scored 0.51 0.71 xG (expected goals) 0.73 0.57 Total shots taken 4.74 3.59 Assists 0.24 0.36 Shot-creating actions 3.52 3.80 Progressive carries 2.57 3.48 Successful take-ons 0.83 1.60 Ball recoveries 2.41 3.20 Tackles + interceptions 1.38 1.14 Stats via FBref

The above illustration highlights some impressive metrics from both forwards - from statistics pulled across the past 12 months - but there's little chance that Nunez can stake a claim to be the superior finisher at the moment, with Marmoush eclipsing him for goals scored per 90 (0.71 vs 0.51) while far outstripping him in regard to the economics too, for he is overperforming in front of goal, as per the xG (expected goals) and has fire shots on goals at a more conservative rate.

Expected Goals (xG) is a metric designed to measure the probability of a shot resulting in a goal.

What does this actually tell us? Well, it certainly makes a comment on Marmoush's faculty for efficacy in front of goal while also speaking of the sharp rate of scoring (and assisting, for that matter) that he has infused into his game, also more progressive and creative in his overall play too - as per further underlying metrics.

Would it be a punt? In fairness, Liverpool need not spend on another forward unless absolutely certain that he is going to make a difference in Slot's side, but there's every chance that Marmoush can hit the ground running; should Nunez fail to put in his best performances yet over the coming months, it might be time to shuffle the pack. It's a new era after all.