Liverpool have reportedly found a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah next season, with an in-form Premier League player identified.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future

Salah has been one of the Reds' greatest players of the Premier League era since arriving in 2017, scoring endless goals, breaking records and winning trophies along the way. In fact, he could arguably now even be considered one of the best footballers in the club's history, perhaps only behind the likes of Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard.

There are definite question marks over the 31-year-old's future at Liverpool, however, with strong interest from the Saudi Pro League expected to arrive once again next summer. The Merseysiders rejected a huge £150m bid from Al-Ittihad last summer, but they will surely show further interest, and his head could be turned by a move.

Salah is out of contract at Anfield in 2025, so next year could be a big moment, with the Reds either having to sell him for a massive amount of money, or hope that he signs a new deal. Should he leave, however, there would be a gaping void in Liverpool's attack, and it would be vital that a fantastic player arrives in his place.

Liverpool eyeing Michael Olise

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have identified Crystal Palace star Michael Olise as a possible option to replace Salah next summer, should the Egyptian superstar move on.

"Liverpool are closely monitoring Crystal Palace sensation Michael Olise, sources have told Football Insider. The Merseysiders’ recruitment team have dispatched top scouts to regularly watch the 22-year-old, who scored a brace in Saturday’s (30 December) 3-1 Premier League win over Brentford.

"Liverpool are assessing the Frenchman as a potential attacking target as they assess the market for long-term replacements for 31-year-old Mohamed Salah. Saudi Arabia wants the Egyptian superstar to be the Pro League’s marquee star and, while he is expected to stay at Anfield in the January window, a summer move is highly likely."

In fact, the report even states that Liverpool have been "closely following Olise’s progress for five years", so they have clearly been admirers for some time.

The 22-year-old could be a fantastic signing by the Reds if they can strike a deal, and while Salah staying would still arguably be the better outcome, he has all the tools to be a great replacement.

Similarly left-footed out on the right-hand side, Olise has an ability to beat a man, create chances and score goals, as his tally of six goal contributions (five goals and one assist) in just eight Premier League appearances this season highlights. He has been described as a "wonderful" player by Palace manager Roy Hodgson in the recent past, and unlike Salah, his best years could only be ahead of him.

The Frenchman may feel that he has outgrown the Eagles come the end of the season, and if Liverpool do have to replace Salah, he looks like a perfect fit who would be considered a long-term addition at Anfield for many years, especially after starring with two goals on Saturday against Brentford.