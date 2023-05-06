Liverpool's pursuit of Alexis Mac Alisster seems to be speeding up with the Merseysiders preparing a five-year contract, according to reports in the player's homeland.

There has been little to get excited about for fans of Liverpool this season. After seeing them come within 20 minutes of beating Manchester City to the Premier League title last term, the dropoff since has been quite remarkable. Jurgen Klopp guided his side to 92 points but ultimately fell short as Man City dramatically won the title on the last day, with that deflation bleeding into the current campaign.

Now, however, with the transfer window beckoning, there is cause for excitement once again.

Are Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister?

Domestically, reports linking Liverpool with a move to sign the Brighton midfielder have intensified in the last week, and now a journalist from the player's homeland is breaking new ground.

TyC journalist German Garcia Grova says: "Liverpool advancing in the hiring of Alexis Mac Allister. Last contract details until June 2028. The world champion communicated to Brighton his desire to emigrate in this next market."

Does Mac Allister solve Klopp's problems?

While injuries and ageing personnel have been a big issue in the centre of the park this season, the main issue holding Liverpool back is a lack of technical excellence. Thiago aside, Klopp doesn't have a truly masterful midfielder to call upon, which explains the decision to move Trent Alexander-Arnold into a central midfield role when in possession.

This creates other issues that haven't been punished yet but remain a problem. Such as the need to shift Ibrahima Konate out to right back when in possession to cover for Trent's new hybrid role.

By signing a player like Mac Allister - someone incredibly comfortable under pressure - Liverpool's midfield quality would be drastically different.

Take Jordan Henderson as an example. While his strength has never been orchestrating play, his comparative lack of ability on the ball compared to Thiago or Mac Allister means Liverpool fail to play out of danger even when there is an available pass out of danger.

Mac Allister's display against United on Thursday was the perfect example of what Liverpool have been missing. His stats paint a beautiful picture as he was Man of the Match long before his perfectly struck penalty hit the top corner in the 99th minute. He played 59 passes with a completion rate of 92% and won three tackles at a 100% win rate.

Masterful passing and reliable tackling have been missing from Liverpool's midfield this season and as a result, they have suffered. Adding Mac Allister won't return the glory days to Anfield immediately, but it's a step in the right direction especially if Jude Bellingham won't be joining the club.