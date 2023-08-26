Highlights Liverpool are actively seeking to strengthen their midfield following the departures of Henderson and Fabinho.

The club had targeted Moises Caicedo, but he chose to join Chelsea instead, leading Liverpool to consider other options.

Another Premier League midfielder is being monitored by Liverpool as a potential acquisition who could bring tenacity and control to the team.

Liverpool are expected to make further moves in the market in the bid to bolster their midfield following the exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Jurgen Klopp began the season with a midfield partnership of new signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, who are both traditionally utilised further upfield rather than as the force to protect the backline.

A third summer capture in the form of Wataru Endo solidified the spine of the side, though it has now been rumoured that another target in the same position has been identified.

Who could Liverpool sign this summer?

To the knowledge of all, the Reds’ favourable option was Moises Caicedo, for whom they had a £111m bid accepted by Brighton earlier in the window.

The 21-year-old instead chose to join Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of those at Anfield and a need to identify a new figure to ease the blow of the Ecuadorian’s rejection.

As reported by sources in Spain, as relayed by Caught Offside, Liverpool are keeping tabs on Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara, who had an impressive first season in the Premier League after making the move from Marseille last summer.

It’s unclear whether Villa would allow the Frenchman to depart, but there is little doubt as to the impact he could add to Klopp’s side.

How good is Boubacar Kamara?

Lauded as “tenacious” and a “midfield controller” by talent scout Jacek Kulig for his exploits in the middle of the park, Villa's £100k-per-week man could be the perfect acquisition for Liverpool to target.

The central midfielder has strengths in both defensive and offensive actions, with his playing style rounded to the requirements of being a competent figure in the engine room.

At only 23 years old, the Villa whiz already has 156 top-flight appearances under his belt, featuring in both Ligue 1 and the Premier League throughout his career so far.

The experience that the midfielder has, paired with his quality makes him a strong option for the Reds to consider, in a player that could be the ideal alternative to missed target Caicedo.

Despite the 21-year-old excelling in the Premier League and earning a £115m price tag, the gap between the performance levels of Kamara and the Chelsea man are far less one-sided than one would presume.

Previously heralded as a “machine” by Kulig, Caicedo was a monster in midfield for Brighton last season, as highlighted by his average of 2.87 tackles and 1.23 blocks per 90, via FBref.

For Kamara, his debut campaign in England was as impressive as the former Liverpool target, with him exceeding the averages of the Ecuadorian in both departments, recording 2.94 tackles and 1.92 blocks per 90 for Villa last term.

Maintaining a passing accuracy rate of 84.8%, as well as making an average of 3.09 final third passes per 90, the Frenchman could be a revelation at Anfield, in a move that could provide Klopp with his answer to Caicedo.

Liverpool need to utilise the remainder of the transfer window, with significant changes needed to be made if they are to challenge in both the Premier League and Europa League this season.