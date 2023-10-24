Liverpool could already be assessing their options ahead of the January transfer window, with fresh reports naming a potential target for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The German all but closed the book on his summer transfer window in July, having scooped up the services of midfield duo Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai early into the market.

Following the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Naby Keita, Klopp faced the challenge of rebuilding his midfield during the break ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, which he did to some degree by completing the two early transactions.

As the summer ticked by, it seemed that the Reds were in need of additional replenishment to the engine room, which sanctioned the late captures of Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to round up the period of business.

While the new signings are slotting in well to Klopp’s asks, rotating to find the best combination to balance the midfield, there are some questions over Mac Allister’s form in comparison to that of his displays at Brighton and Hove Albion last term.

When reviewing the current dynamic of the state of play in the middle of the park, one name that has been linked with a move to Anfield recently could rejuvenate the unit and prompt the Argentine to fully unlock his capabilities.

Could Liverpool sign Andre?

In the summer, it was well documented that Liverpool had hoped to sign Fluminense midfielder Andre for the season ahead, however the Brazilian outfit were not interested in letting their star go at that moment in time.

As relayed by the Daily Mail, Fluminense’s president Mario Bittencourt confirmed that he had told the Reds to try again at a later date, saying in response to direct contact from the Premier League side: “If you want to buy now to take in January, we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December.”

Reports in Brazil have suggested that the South American side would hold out for a fee in the region of £34m, which would honour the value of his release clause currently embedded into his contract.

While there’s been no confirmation that Liverpool will explore the availability of the midfielder in the winter transfer window, new reports have suggested that the Reds are still interested, but aren’t alone.

According to FootballTransfers, Liverpool and Arsenal were named as the clubs said to have been interested in the midfielder in recent weeks, however there is no documentation of talks regarding a potential move.

The report claimed that there is an understanding that “several clubs” from the Premier League are planning to send their head scouts to watch Andre in action, adding to the speculation regarding his future.

Considering the hope to sign the Brazilian in the summer, Liverpool are now expected to have to compete for the 22-year-old’s signature, in what could be a huge coup for Klopp’s side.

How much is Andre worth?

While Fluminense value their sensation at around £34m contractually, the rising star’s actual market value reads a lot lower, which is expected of a young midfielder playing in Brazil.

Valued at €20m (£17m) by CIES Football Observatory, Andre’s market value has risen astoundingly since the start of 2023, as documented by Football Transfers’ expected market value (xTV).

In January 2023, the midfielder had an xTV of just €5.1m (£4.4m), which has risen continually throughout the year to see his value now reading at the figure it does via CIES.

With the knowledge that European sides, and particularly Premier League sides are eyeing his services, Fluminense could seek the opportunity to max out their asking for the in-demand ace through his release clause, as lucrative suitors poise themselves for the transfer window.

Why is he worth that much?

Not only is Andre a young and highly promising midfielder, but the Brazilian has been a top performer at Fluminense since his rise through the side’s academy, and is a key part of Fernando Diniz’s squad.

It’s not only his influence at club level that has earned him praise, but also the progression in his career on the international stage, as this summer, he was handed his first cap for Brazil.

The combative midfielder was selected once more in the latest round of international fixtures, telling of his value in his homeland and the quality of the player Liverpool could capture.

Once lauded as “unbelievable” by South American football expert Nathan Joyes, Andre is statistically comparable to PSG’s midfield commander Manuel Ugarte, a player that was also said to be eyed by the Reds during the summer.

When it comes to midfielders in the 2023 Serie A competition, the Brazilian ranks highly in a host of elements, as highlighted in the table below, revealing just how much of a consistently competent passer of the ball he is.

Andre - 2023 Serie A Statistic Per 90 League ranking Pass completion 94.4% Top 1% Passes attempted 82.44 Top 1% Progressive passes 6.96 Top 12% Final 3rd passes 8.11 Top 2% Touches 91.24 Top 1% Dribblers tackled 57.1% Top 8% Figures via FBref

As well as his strengths in distribution, the 22-year-old is a force to be reckoned with in the engine room, with the rounded elements to his game seeing him dubbed an “orchestrator” by U23 scout Antonio Mango.

Such praise is supported by his average of 61% of total duel wins, averaging a monstrous 5.7 per game and 2.1 tackles per game in the 2023 Serie A for Fluminense this term, via Sofascore.

From being defensively savvy to a passing genius, Andre has all the strengths to excel in Europe should he wish to make a move, showing a playing style that could hugely bolster Liverpool’s midfield in one way in particular.

How could Andre benefit Liverpool?

While Mac Allister has settled into life at Anfield well playing in a midfield trio, there is some indication that the Argentine isn’t showing his full potential in more advanced areas.

When comparing his numbers via FBref’s per 90 averages, as portrayed in the table below, the numbers indicate that the 24-year-old is only showing a fragment of his influence going forward.

Mac Allister's 2022/23 vs 2023/24 stats Statistic per 90 2022/23 2023/24 Progressive carries 2.15 1.80 Shots total 2.49 0.51 Key passes 1.47 0.77 Carries into final 3rd 2.31 1.41 Figures via FBref

The difference between his role at Liverpool and at Brighton is his positioning in relativity to the anchor in midfield, whereas at the Amex, he was constantly assured by the dominating presence of Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian’s ability to sweep across the middle of the pitch handed Mac Allister additional creative freedom, which Klopp could restore by introducing Andre to the fold this winter.

Similarly to Caicedo, the Brazilian is combative and tidy in the defensive aspects of his game, as well as being a competent passer to those ahead of him, traits that could hand Mac Allister the keys to roam further upfield to exploit his full ability.

Klopp could capture a signing for both now and the future in Andre, with the 22-year-old displaying signs that he could be an overwhelmingly successful talent in the Premier League one day.