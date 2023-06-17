Liverpool are interested in Boca Juniors starlet Alan Varela, according to reports in Argentina.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

The Reds are expected to make several midfield reinforcements this summer, with a deal for another man with ties to Boca – Alexis Mac Allister – already sewn up.

Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke aren’t stopping there, with a move reportedly in the pipeline for Khephren Thuram, who is perhaps the one name popping up now more than any other.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Naby Keita and Arhur Melo have all left the club, so while none of those were regular starters last season, there are some serious gaps in the central departments at Anfield.

And another man they could apparently now turn to is Varela, who is a defensive midfielder for Boca Juniors, having risen through the youth ranks of the famous academy which boasts graduates like Ever Banega and Carlos Tevez.

According to Planet Boca Juniors, Varela is “wanted” by Schmadtke and Klopp, and the Reds sent officials to scout the player in a recent match against Tigre.

They then relay information from English sources that Liverpool are considering a bid of around £16m, although they do not verify that themselves.

Who is Alan Varela?

Varela is a totally different player to Thuram, so it seems like it would be a case of ‘as well as’ rather than ‘instead of’. The 21 year-old essentially thrives at three things – breaking up play, keeping the ball ticking over and pitching in with the occasional goal.

Indeed, he sits in the 68th percentile for tackles, 62nd for interceptions, 84th for blocks and 85th for clearances by midfielders in the ‘next eight’ leagues (those after the big five European competitions), and also ranks highly for goals, total passes and pass completion percentage.

His ball progression numbers – either by passing or dribbling – are poor, so this would clearly be a signing designed to compete with and perhaps eventually succeed Fabinho, rather than to play more advanced as a number eight.

Dubbed an “amazing talent” who is “low-risk, high-reward value for money” by scout and journalist Antonio Mango, Varela looks like a relatively shrewd signing for a club who may want to save the larger funds for a high-profile European-based signing like Thuram.