Liverpool will not be making a move for Alex Scott this summer, according to a report from reliable journalist Ben Jacobs.

Who is Alex Scott linked with?

The midfielder has had an electric year in the Championship for Bristol City and has become a key player for the side already despite being only 19-years-old. He featured in a total of 42 second tier games for the Robins in the 2022/23 season - nearly every single league fixture for the club - and 40 of those came as starts. It led to one goal and five assists from the centre of the field, the teenager's best ever career tally for assists.

In addition, when compared to others in his position in the Men's 'Next 8' competitions in Europe, he ranks extremely highly despite his youth and relative inexperience (he's only had two years of first-team football).

He sits nicely in the top 11% for progressive carries for example with a rate of 2.34 per 90 and also fits into the 83rd percentile for successful take-ons, with a total of 1.22 per 90 to boot.

It's led to plenty of clubs from higher up the pyramid sniffing around his signature - but one club that won't be making a move is Liverpool according to journalist Ben Jacobs. He states that the Reds have indeed scouted and had a look at Scott but that they won't be making a move to sign him. Instead, that leaves the path empty for some of the other interested Premier League sides, namely Wolves and Tottenham.

What is Alex Scott's transfer value?

A deal won't be cheap for the player even though he is only 19. That's because Jacobs adds that Bristol City want around £25m for his signature - a huge fee for a player who has yet to leave the Championship.

However, when you consider the impact he has had on the game already and some of the high praise he has receieved, it comes as no surprise. Even Pep Guardiola has hailed Scott for example, as he called the midfielder an "unbelievable player."

Indeed, some Reds fans may feel that, considering his talent, their club should be in the race to try and bring Scott to Anfield.