Liverpool have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023/24 Premier League season, as Jurgen Klopp’s side bid to find their way back into the top four after last term's shortcomings.

There was some premature anxiety going into the new campaign after the Reds endured a patch of rejection during the summer transfer window, in which three defensive midfielders opted against relocating to Merseyside.

Andre Trindade opted to remain in Brazil to complete the season with Fluminense, while Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo preferred Chelsea, leaving Klopp in a position to expand his search for midfield reinforcements.

Liverpool concluded the summer having welcomed Dominik Szboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Wataru Endo as part of a rebuild in the engine room, however, with the January window looming, the Reds are expected to make further moves.

Reports in the media have linked a host of talent to Anfield already as the countdown begins to the opening of the winter window, with some high-profile names suspected to be of interest to Klopp.

Liverpool transfer targets

After knocking on the door of Fluminense in the summer, Liverpool were told that Andre would not be available due to his, and the club's, desire to complete the season together.

The Brazilian campaign traditionally ends in December, with reports suggesting that the Premier League outfit could delve back into the idea of signing the highly-rated 22-year-old.

With a release clause of £34m, the combative midfielder could be an additional option for Klopp to integrate into his side.

In the more advanced areas of midfield, the Reds have also been linked with a sensational move for Bayern Munich sensation, Jamal Musiala, who could make a shock return to England four years after his exit from Chelsea’s academy.

A report from BILD in Germany claims that the attacking midfielder is on Klopp’s list to bring to Anfield, with his price tag expected to be in the region of €100m (£87m).

Only time will tell how serious the Merseyside giants are about capturing the 20-year-old’s signature, with Bayern not expected to let their star leave easily after his blockbuster breakthrough over the past few years.

Jamal Musiala’s playing style

With four Bundesliga titles and a Champions League medal in his collection, it is important to remember that Musiala was only born in 2003.

The Germany international showed signs of his potential at the age of 17, as he began to develop into the Bayern first-team, when his capabilities in an array of roles became apparent.

Primarily deployed in the number 10 role, the 20-year-old wizard has transferable skills to play slightly deeper as an 8, as a box-to-box midfielder, and even feature on the wide channels to exert his skill set in the final third.

As highlighted by scouting site Breaking the Lines, who produced a scouting report when the German was just 17, Musiala’s strengths were noted through his “close control, dribbling skills, and mobility”.

Later in the report, the site described his close control as “excellent”, listing his combative edge, eye for goal, and speed as further identifiable strengths in his complete game.

At the conclusion of the 2022/23 Bundesliga season, talent scout Jacek Kulig dubbed the former England U21 international as an “elite talent”, as he moulded himself as a vital member of Bayern’s XI.

A seasoned playmaker and a figure that can hold his own in the middle of the park, Musiala would be a blockbuster addition to Klopp’s side, in an acquisition that could supply a vast array of creativity to the squad.

The stats that suggest Jamal Musiala would be a good signing for Liverpool

Last season, the Stuttgart-born star directly contributed to 25 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances, scoring 12 and assisting 13, with his most important goal of the campaign undoubtedly coming on the final day.

In the 89th minute, Musiala netted the winner against FC Koln to drive Bayern to claim the top spot in the final minutes of the 2022/23 edition of the Bundesliga, subsequently handing his side the German crown.

Being the hero on the final day cemented what was a phenomenal season for the 20-year-old whiz, who continues to prevail as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

Jamal Musiala per 90 averages past 365 days Statistic Average Rank in Europe Pass completion % 85.6% Top 1% Progressive passes 5.53 Top 14% Progressive carries 4.01 Top 26% Successful take-ons 4.05 Top 1% Assists 0.34 Top 5% Goal creating actions 1.03 Top 1% Figures via FBref

Such claims are supported by his numbers, as highlighted in the table above, where he ranks highly in comparison to other attacking midfielders within Europe’s top five leagues and European competitions.

The Germany international’s strength in distribution and array of threat in the final third is portrayed through his numbers, with his playing style and approach to the number 10 role similar to a star that once graced Anfield.

How Jamal Musiala compares to Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho was the catalyst for Liverpool’s creativity following his arrival in England back in 2013.

The Brazilian, like Musiala, was utilised primarily as a number 10, while also being nominated to take up positions in the wide areas when called upon to widen his threat.

Following his £142m departure from Merseyside in 2018, the demographic of Klopp’s side has shifted, with the brilliance coming from the attacking trio taking centre stage and somewhat muting the requirement for a dominant central creator.

In signing Bayern’s playmaker, Liverpool could to some degree, reinstate the spark that Coutinho once shed on the side, with the two players sharing a host of qualities.

Coutinho PL 2016/17 vs Musiala BL 2022/23 Statistics Philippe Coutinho Jamal Musiala Total goal contributions 20 25 Key passes 2.1 1.6 Pass success % 83.9% 85.4% Shots 3.4 2 Dribbles 2.3 2.3 Per game averages via WhoScored

In the Brazil international’s final full season with the Reds, the £142m man contributed both goals and assists, as well as showcasing his inevitable threat when behind the front line of attack.

Similarities are noticeable to Musiala’s game, who, at 20 years old, is moulding into a potential world beater as he continues to develop effortlessly at the highest level, which could make the manager's next version of Coutinho.

Now that the brilliance of the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino has departed, adding another spark into the final third could restore Klopp’s side to the highs they were producing a few years ago.

While a fee as high as £87m for a 20-year-old seems extortionate, the talent of Musiala and his trajectory is undeniable, presenting Liverpool with the opportunity to grasp a potential success-inducing figure at Anfield.