Leicester City midfielder James Maddison wouldn't suit playing for Liverpool, according to The RedMenTv's Ste Hoare.

The England international has been linked with a move away from the Foxes, having suffered relegation to the Championship. And, according to Ben Jacobs, Liverpool are in the race for his signature.

Are Liverpool interested in James Maddison?

Even though Liverpool are in the race to sign Maddison this summer, as per Jacobs, they are not alone in the pursuit of is signature.

According to John Cross of The Mirror, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United are also among the sides looking to sign Maddison this summer, who is valued at £40m, as per Cross.

Having scored 10 goals and assisted a further nine in the Premier League last season, Maddison's transfer links to big six clubs comes as little surprise.

The Englishman has more than proven that he is Premier League quality, and was one of the few bright sparks at the King Power Stadium last season, even as Leicester went down.

What did Ste Hoare say about James Maddison and Liverpool?

Speaking to Football FanCast, when asked about Maddison, The RedMenTV's Hoare said: "A lot of the other players don’t really fit the bill, system-wise, style-wise, profile-wise. I like Tyler Adams, I just don’t see it happening.

"The Maddison thing, he’s a number 10 and we just don’t play with number 10s. We’re going to sell [Fabio] Carvalho probably or loan him because he is a number 10. We don’t suit them. Again, I think Maddison’s a good player, but not a good Liverpool player."

How much does James Maddison earn?

With a number of clubs setting their sights on Maddison this summer, the question comes to the fore about just how much these clubs can expect to pay in wages for the midfielder.

According to Salary Sport, Maddison's current Leicester City contract sees him earn a staggering £110k-per-week.

Given that only Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajcetic, and Harvey Elliott earn less than that in Liverpool's midfield, this is a deal that would not really disrupt the Reds' wage bill.

Having just spent a reported £35m on Alexis Mac Allister, however, the Merseyside club may be hesitant to splash out even further for another player in a similar role this summer.

Wherever Maddison does end up, he certainly has the quality to improve a side, despite failing to keep Leicester afloat even after 19 Premier League goal involvements last season.